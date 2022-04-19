Equilibrium Bio Delivers Scientifically Targeted Cold-Weather Relief

Allied Corp's Innovative Lifestyle Brand Empowers Athletes to Use CBD to Hydrate, Recover, and Above All, Stay Competitive — Even in the Winter Cold

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Staying active in the winter can be challenging. Hydration is a concern. Cramped muscles can appear out of nowhere. That's why the health and wellness experts at Allied Corp have created Equilibrium Bio, a line of hemp-infused recovery products that can help those looking to keep their athletic inclinations alive during the colder months of the year.

All of Allied Corp's brands focus on using cutting-edge research to develop hemp-infused products that target real-world problems. In the case of its lifestyle brand, Equilibrium Bio, the goal is to help athletes manage exercise- and activity-related health concerns as they physically compete with both themselves and others.

Allied CEO Calum Hughes explains the focus of his company's lifestyle brand, stating that "The proprietary products in our Equilibrium line are tailored to support athletes with pain management, rehydration, and recovery."

Allied has developed a variety of different items in pursuit of this end. For example, the company's Equilibrium Bio Athletic Rub and Equilibrium Bio Extra Strength Rapid Recover Oil are designed for application on localized aches and pains. The hemp-infused topicals use a special formulation of carrier oils to deliver quick relief and help reduce inflammation.

Along with these topicals made for external use directly on the skin, the brand has created a trio of hemp-infused products designed to offer therapeutic aid from within. This can be done with a direct dose of CBD via the brand's 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture. The athletic boost can also come through the brand's fizz tablets and gummies, both of which offer more accessible ingestion options.

Whether it's external relief for a sore muscle or troublesome joint or the need to tap into whole-body rest and recovery from within, Equilibrium's product line has an answer. Its high-quality health and wellness solutions consistently help athletes stay on their feet throughout the year by helping them get the rest and recovery they need — especially during ongoing cold-weather activity.

About Allied Corp: Allied Corp is an international health and wellness company that is dedicated to helping people treat real-world ailments with cannabinoid health solutions. The company is devoted to using an evidence-informed scientific approach that includes cutting-edge pharmaceutical research and development. Over the years, Allied has developed a trio of brands — Maxxa, Equilibrium Bio, and Tactical Relief LLC — which offer a variety of hemp-based solutions that cover cosmetics, physical recovery, and mental health, respectively. Learn more about Allied Corp and its associated brands at alliedcorpbrands.com .

