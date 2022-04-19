Gates Continues Digital Innovation Drive with Launch of Gates Design Power™

Next-generation Software Platform Combines Six All-new or Significantly Updated Digital Design Tools

DENVER, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gates (NYSE: GTES), a leading global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions, today announced the launch of Gates Design Power™, a new software platform offering multiple digital design tools to support the engineering and specification of belt-drive systems across a broad array of applications, making the process easier and more robust than ever before.

Gates Industrial Corporation (PRNewswire)

"At Gates we are committed to relentless innovation and finding ways to make our customers' lives easier. Digital innovation is as important as product innovation in making this happen," said Tom Pitstick, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of strategic planning for Gates. "The new Gates Design Power™ software platform builds upon our existing design tools to support our Global 'Chain to Belt' initiative, making it even easier for engineers across all applications, from two-wheelers to manufacturing equipment, to design-in our products and get the most out of their belt drives."

This new digital toolkit consists of six modules, including four all-new applications and substantially upgraded versions of well-known Gates digital tools, Design IQ™ and Design Flex Pro™. Among the all-new programs is the industry-first Mobility Drive Analysis tool aimed at making it easier for engineers from bicycle, scooter, motorcycle, and power sports OEMs to design Gates clean, quiet, durable and low-maintenance Carbon Drive belt systems into their next-generation vehicles, further accelerating conversion from chain and other technologies.

The Gates Design Power™ platform includes the most sophisticated belt-performance models in the industry, based on data gathered at Gates state of the art, global test laboratories, to ensure that customers are designing robust, application-specific drive systems, ultimately improving safety and operating costs, while reducing energy consumption and downtime in their operations.

Gates Design Power™ is now available globally as a free download and includes 15 different languages for use across most regions. Development of the Design Power™ platform is ongoing, and additional features and enhancements are planned to roll out over the next 12 months, including mobile device compatibility.

For more information, please visit Gates.com/DesignPower.

About Gates Industrial Corporation plc

Gates is a global manufacturer of innovative, highly engineered power transmission and fluid power solutions. Gates offers a broad portfolio of products to diverse replacement channel customers, and to original equipment manufacturers as specified components. For more than a century, Gates has pushed the boundaries of materials science to engineer products that exceed expectations in many sectors of the industrial and consumer markets. Our products play essential roles in a diverse range of applications across a wide variety of end markets including industrial on-highway, industrial off-highway, mobility and recreation, automotive, energy and resources as well as diversified industrial. Our products are sold in more than 30 countries across our four commercial regions: the Americas; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and East Asia & India. More about Gates can be found at www.gates.com.

