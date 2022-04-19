Hello Pal Announces Commencement of Mining Operations in Australia

100 L7 Mining Rigs in Operation

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Pal International Inc. ("Hello Pal" or the "Company") (CSE:HP Frankfurt:27H OTC:HLLPF), a provider of rapidly growing international live-streaming, language learning and social-crypto platform, is pleased to announce the commencement of it's cryptocurrency mining operations in Australia.

Hello Pal International Inc. logo (PRNewsfoto/Hello Pal International Inc.) (PRNewswire)

100 Bitmain Antminer L7 Mining Rigs housed in an undisclosed location in Victoria, Australia are fully operational and have commenced mining Litecoin and Dogecoin (LTC, DOGE). The L7 model has a hashrate of 9500 MH/s, which is 19 times more powerful than that of the previous L3+ model. They consume substantially less power and have a stability rate of 98 percent in comparison to the previous stability rate of 70% improving overall profit margins considerably.

Of the 100 mining rigs located in Victoria, 75 are owned by the Company's subsidiary, CPal Technology Limited, with the remaining 25 belonging to wholly owned subsidiary Hello Pal Asia Limited.

"We are excited for our mining operations to resume again, and pleased that we have been able to diversify the location of our rigs with this Australian mining facility," said KL Wong, Founder and Chairman of the Company. "We look forward to the remaining 300 mining rigs in North America to also commence operations soon."

The data centre in Australia is capable of housing up to 20,000 Mining Rigs providing sufficient room for Hello Pal to expand its cryptocurrency mining capabilities onsite down the track.

About the Hello Pal Platform

The Hello Pal Platform is a proprietary suite of mobile applications built on a user-friendly messaging interface that focus on social interaction, language learning and travel. Hello Pal, has been designed from the ground up to be easy to use and enables users' the freedom to speak in their own language regardless of the other person's language they are speaking to. Hello Pal's overriding mission is to bring the world closer together through social interaction, language learning and travel. By creating a platform where it is easy to instantly interact with others around the world and giving them the tools to communicate with each other in a joyful and fun way, we hope to do our part (however small) in fostering understanding and tolerance between all citizens of the world.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. Hello Pal cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Hello Pal's control. Such risks and uncertainties are described in Hello Pal's annual and interim financial statements available on www.sedar.com. Although Hello Pal is currently generating revenues, Hello Pal remains in the growth stage and such revenues are yet to be profitable. Accordingly, actual, and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Hello Pal undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

