LiveU Launches its Ingest Cloud Solution for Automatic Recording and Story Metadata Tagging of Live Video

Increasing production efficiency, LiveU's automated workflow solution accelerates the time-to-air and conversion of assets into digital media

HACKENSACK, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --LiveU, the leader in live video streaming and remote production solutions, has today launched its automatic recording and story metadata tagging solution for cloud and hybrid production workflows. LiveU Ingest enables users to process video content faster by accelerating story metadata association, while cutting production costs.

LiveU Ingest (PRNewswire)

With the increasing amount of live content, manual processes create bottlenecks in production workflows. Automation tools speed up this process and enable the reallocation of human resources. LiveU Ingest automatically records every piece of live content while applying the respective metadata generated by the NRCS (Newsroom Computer System). Storage costs are reduced because content is filtered and trimmed before being transferred to the MAM (media asset management) system, ensuring that only relevant content is moved. With all video feeds instantly accessible over a cloud web portal, field crews and production teams can view, trim, download, and publish the assets online from anywhere.

Samuel Wasserman, CEO & Co-founder, LiveU said, "We are proud to offer our latest innovation for cloud production workflows, strengthening LiveU's overall position in the cloud. LiveU Ingest provides concrete benefits, helping production teams to manage their content more efficiently, while giving them peace of mind to never miss a thing! Customers are looking for ways to increase viewership and build their business by expanding their reach. Ingest makes this possible, accelerating the time to convert assets into digital media so content can be published quickly across multiple platforms. As it's all done in the cloud, it fits easily into an existing remote production (REMI) workflow. We're already getting excellent feedback from customers who are using Ingest for cloud-based news and other productions."

As a hybrid cloud workflow solution, LiveU Ingest is powered by the LiveU cloud video platform and seamlessly integrated with LiveU's end-to-end contribution, distribution, and orchestration solutions as well as other production systems and tools. The solution fits into any production set-up and is easy to implement with minimal ramp-up required.

LiveU's end-to-end cloud-based solutions, including LiveU Ingest, will be on display at NAB in Las Vegas. For more info, visit: https://get.liveu.tv/nab-2022/.

About LiveU

LiveU is shaping the future of live video, powering video production workflows and cloud services for news, sports, and other verticals. Building on our global market leadership and innovation, LiveU offers the highest quality, reliable and cost-effective end-to-end solutions for all types of live productions – producing more for less. Our broad portfolio ranges from our portable production-level field units and smartphone apps to satellite/cellular hybrid solutions and next-gen cloud-based IP management, distribution, and broadcast orchestration cloud solutions. With over 5,000 customers in 150 countries, LiveU's technology is the solution of choice for global broadcasters, sports, and other organizations (including government, education, public safety, enterprise, and production houses), streaming live video to TV, mobile, online, and social media. LiveU is a recipient of Frost & Sullivan's 2021 North America New Product Innovation Award for its LU800 unit and a winner of the 71st Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards in recognition of its innovation and achievement in Video over Cellular Internet Protocol (VoCIP) technology. For more information, visit www.liveu.tv, or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contacts:

Joyce Essig (US)

201-742-5229

joyce@liveu.tv

Joss Armitage (Int'l)

+44-7979-908-547

joss@jumppr.tv

LiveU ( http://liveu.tv/ ) is the pioneer and leader of IP-based video services and broadcast solutions for acquisition, management, and distribution. (PRNewsFoto/LiveU) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LiveU