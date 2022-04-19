Makers of America's No. 1 Selling Chili Brand Launch Hormel® Plant-Based Chili with Beans

Game-Changing Product Available on Amazon

AUSTIN, Minn., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plant-curious and plant-committed consumers looking to add chili to their meals can look no further than America's No. 1 selling chili brand.* The makers of Hormel® chili have announced their latest innovation – Hormel® plant-based chili with beans, a product that promises to appeal to plant lovers and chili enthusiasts alike.

Hormel® plant-based chili dogs (PRNewswire)

Packed with 22 grams of plant protein per can, Hormel® plant-based chili with beans is dairy free, egg free, gluten free and BPA free, and contains no artificial flavors.

"With the plant-based category growing at double the rate of food overall and the fact that roughly two-thirds of plant-curious consumers are eager for plant-based canned chili, we wanted to provide a convenient and delicious solution. Now plant-curious and plant-committed consumers can enjoy America's No. 1 selling chili brand," said Sarah Johnson, senior brand manager for Hormel® chili. "Hormel® plant-based chili with beans, made with textured vegetable protein and soy-based crumble, delivers the taste, texture and appearance our loyal consumers expect."

Hormel® plant-based chili with beans is available on Amazon (MSRP $2.07 - $2.60 per can) with more retailers coming soon. For recipe inspiration, please visit www.hormel.com/Brands/HormelChili. Follow the Hormel® chili social media channel @hormelchili on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

*Based on latest 52-week IRI data.

ABOUT HORMEL FOODS – INSPIRED PEOPLE. INSPIRED FOOD.™

Hormel Foods Corporation, based in Austin, Minn., is a global branded food company with over $11 billion in annual revenue across more than 80 countries worldwide. Its brands include PLANTERS®, SKIPPY®, SPAM®, HORMEL® NATURAL CHOICE®, APPLEGATE®, JUSTIN'S®, WHOLLY®, HORMEL® BLACK LABEL®, COLUMBUS® and more than 30 other beloved brands. The company is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats, was named on the "Global 2000 World's Best Employers" list by Forbes magazine for three years, is one of Fortune magazine's most admired companies, has appeared on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's "The 100 Best Corporate Citizens" list for 12 years, and has received numerous other awards and accolades for its corporate responsibility and community service efforts. The company lives by its purpose statement — Inspired People. Inspired Food.™ — to bring some of the world's most trusted and iconic brands to tables across the globe. For more information, visit www.hormelfoods.com and http://csr.hormelfoods.com/.

Media Contact:

Hormel Foods Media

Media@hormel.com

Hormel® plant-based chili grilled cheese sandwich (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Hormel Foods Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hormel Foods Corporation