Meritor To Release Fiscal Year 2022 Second-Quarter Earnings Results

TROY, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meritor, Inc. (NYSE: MTOR) will release the company's second-quarter results for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

Due to the pending acquisition proposal from Cummins, Inc., Meritor will not host a conference call. The company will file its standard financial results press release. The release will be distributed through PR Newswire and posted on meritor.com.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. is a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking, aftermarket and electric powertrain solutions for commercial vehicle and industrial markets. With more than a 110-year legacy of providing innovative products that offer superior performance, efficiency and reliability, the company serves commercial truck, trailer, off-highway, defense, specialty and aftermarket customers around the world. Meritor is based in Troy, Michigan, United States, and is made up of more than 9,600 diverse employees who apply their knowledge and skills in manufacturing facilities, engineering centers, joint ventures, distribution centers and global offices in 19 countries. Meritor common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MTOR. For important information, visit the company's website at www.meritor.com.

