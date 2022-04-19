Mesirow Becomes an Approved Underwriter for Inter-American Development Bank

Firm becomes member of dealer group for the world's oldest and largest regional, multilateral development bank

CHICAGO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesirow, an independent, employee-owned financial services firm, today announced that the firm will become an approved underwriter for Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), the main source of multilateral financing for economic, social and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean.

"Mesirow's ability to devise financial solutions through an environmental/social/governance (ESG) lens makes them a strong partner for the Inter-American Development Bank. We welcome Mesirow into our dealer group and look forward to furthering our partnership with them," said Laura Fan, Head of Funding, Inter-American Development Bank.

"Since 1959, the Inter-American Development Bank has been the leading source of development financing for Latin America and the Caribbean," said George Barbar, Senior Managing Director, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading. "We are proud to join the IDB dealer group and partner with this leading institution to provide equitable and sustainable development solutions."

With more than 60 salespeople and traders and $174 billion in annual trading volume, Mesirow Institutional Sales and Trading is poised to make a significant contribution to the Inter-American Development Bank. As a firm, Mesirow has a long history of working with its partners to offer investment options that incorporate ESG and social impact values. This approach aligns with IDB's strategic priorities of gender equality, inclusion and diversity as well as environmental sustainability.

This new relationship is reflective of Mesirow's focus on expanding the firm's platform. With headquarters in Chicago and offices in 18 locations worldwide, including in Miami and Boca Raton, Mesirow is now expanding its presence in Florida and the Southeast by raising awareness of the Mesirow brand, expanding the number of Mesirow professionals in this market, and deepening its commitment to philanthropy and connectivity with the area's local business community.

Over the next 2-3 years, the firm plans to grow its headcount in the region, with an initial focus on Capital Markets, Wealth Management and Investment Advisory services, including corporate and governmental clients, while also expanding its presence along the west coast of Florida. Over the intermediate to longer-term, the goal is to grow across the greater Southeast region, opening offices in locations to best serve clients and expand organically and through opportunistic, complementary lift-ins and bolt-on acquisitions.

Following one of the most successful fiscal years in Mesirow's 85-year history, the firm is well capitalized for future growth and looks forward to making the necessary strategic investments to serve an increasing number of clients in Florida and throughout the Southeast as well as globally.

About Mesirow

Mesirow is an independent, employee-owned financial services firm founded in 1937. Headquartered in Chicago, with locations around the world, we serve clients through a personal, custom approach to reaching financial goals and acting as a force for social good. With capabilities spanning Global Investment Management, Capital Markets & Investment Banking, and Advisory Services, we invest in what matters: our clients, our communities, and our culture. To learn more, visit mesirow.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Mesirow was recently named one of the Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business and one of the Top 100 RIAs for 2021 by Barron's.

