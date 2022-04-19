Philly Pretzel Factory Celebrates National Pretzel Day with Free Pretzels

National Pretzel Brand to Give Away Free Pretzel April 26 to All Customers

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Philly Pretzel Factory, the nation's largest Philly-style pretzel brand, will give away free pretzels for all customers on National Pretzel Day, April 26, 2022. The franchised soft pretzel brand plans to give away more than 150,000 pretzels on National Pretzel Day as part of the longstanding tradition to celebrate their favorite day of the year.

Customers will receive one free pretzel, per guest, no purchase necessary at all Philly Pretzel Factory stores and Walmart locations (excluding transportation and entertainment venues); marking this the 15th year of the brand's tradition of giving back to pretzel-loving customers.

"We love sharing our authentic, hot outta the oven soft pretzel with everyone for free," said Dan DiZio, founder of Philly Pretzel Factory. "When we started this giveaway, we didn't realize what a huge success it would be, it's because of our loyal customers that we can succeed as a business and this is our way of saying thank you."

National Pretzel Day began in 1983 when U.S. congressman Robert S. Walker declared his favorite food was deserving of its own holiday. Years later, DiZio has continued Walker's legacy through Philly Pretzel Factory, founded in 1998 by Dizio and his college buddy, Len Lehman. The brand has grown from a single location in the Mayfair neighborhood in Philadelphia to 160 locations in 13 states across the U.S.

To learn more about the products or to find a location near you, visit https://phillypretzelfactory.com/

ABOUT PHILLY PRETZEL FACTORY:

Philly Pretzel Factory offers consumers a fresh, satisfying snack with their fresh-baked pretzels that are served "hot outta the oven." Philly Pretzel Factory was founded in 1998 by college buddies Dan DiZio and Len Lehman and has grown into the largest Philly style pretzel bakery in the world, feeding customers at 160 franchised locations spreading across the country out of Philadelphia. Philly Pretzel Factory's menu offers the traditional Philly style pretzel and also includes pretzel twists, mini pretzels, rivets, pretzel dogs, cheesesteak pretzels and a variety of mustards. These products can be found in a stand-alone bakery, transportation and entertainment venues, and in the nation's largest retailer, Walmart. For more information on Philly Pretzel Factory, visit www.phillypretzelfactory.com.

