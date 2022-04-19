Sika Corporation Releases New SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control

Concrete finishing aid and evaporation retardant that extends workability and makes finishing concrete easier and faster

LYNDHURST, N.J., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sika Corporation releases SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control, a non-filming, low VOC, amorphous colloidal silica topical additive applied to freshly placed concrete that maintains adequate moisture while reducing the risk of concrete setting prematurely.

SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control is ideal for all concrete, colored concrete, and dry shake hardener applications. SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control is applied during the floating and troweling of freshly placed concrete to control moisture loss, allow proper cement hydration, extend workability, and make finishing concrete flatwork easier and faster under adverse conditions of wind, sun, high temperatures, or low humidity.

Characteristics and advantages of SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control include:

Extended concrete workability

Lubricates concrete surface

Promotes proper hydration

Reduces surface crazing

Reduces efflorescence

Improves abrasion resistance

Chemically reacts with entire mix design

Promotes flatter, thicker, denser cream cap

"SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control represents our continuous investment in innovation and new technology in the leading decorative concrete marketplace," says Adam Jordan, Vice President of SikaColor® for Sika Corporation. "SikaCem-190 Concrete Control puts the contractor in charge of the concrete workability and timing of the finishing process."

Applications of SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control include:

Decorative concrete

Concrete slabs

Polished concrete

Driveways and sidewalks

Interior or exterior concrete

Parking garages

Industrial floor slabs

Bridges and roads

For all inquiries regarding SikaCem®-190 Concrete Control, please contact Amanda Hanneke at hanneke.amanda@us.sika.com or visit usa.sika.com.

About Sika Corporation

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101 countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its 25,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 9.24 billion in 2021.

