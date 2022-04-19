SK*P CONTINUES ITS MISSION TO RID THE BEAUTY INDUSTRY OF ITS PLASTIC ADDICTION WITH NEW NATIONAL RETAIL PARTNERSHIP, THE SK*P SWAP INITIATIVE AND FOUNDER TOUR

NEW YORK, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- sk*p, the brand that created the industry's first and only shower-friendly, fully recyclable paper vessel with its proprietary BeautyCarton™ packaging, kicks off multiple brand initiatives this Earth Week 2022 in an effort to disrupt the industry's excessive use of plastic packaging.

Introducing an exclusive retail partnership with Ulta Beauty, sk*p will now be available on Ulta.com and in more than 700 Ulta Beauty stores nationwide kicking off this April. Full expansion into all 1,300 Ulta Beauty locations will roll out Q3 2022. sk*p brand will join Conscious Beauty at Ulta Beauty TM , the retailer's holistic initiative rooted in delivering transparency to inspire more informed product choices.

The brand will also be included in SPARKED , a curated assortment of emerging beauty brands entering retail for the first time. This launch also makes Ulta Beauty the first retailer to offer guests hair and body care products packaged in the fully recyclable paper BeautyCarton™ as the brand helps lead an industry movement to reduce environmentally harmful plastics.

Furthermore, this month, sk*p will kick off a nationwide initiative asking consumers to make the 'sk*p Swap', trading in their plastic beauty bottle for the brand's BeautyCarton™. "Currently, the beauty industry contributes over 80 billion pieces of plastic waste to landfills and waterways each year. More than 500 million of those pieces alone are thick plastic shampoo bottles, and less than 10% of plastics in general are recycled successfully." said Mark Veeder, CEO and co-founder, sk*p. "This means, if only 5% of plastic shampoo bottles were replaced with a sk*p carton, there would be approximately 27.5 million less plastic bottles polluting our environment annually." sk*p's paper-based BeautyCartons™ are not only shower-friendly but made of over 81% FSC-certified paper, free of harmful chemicals (no BPA or VOC) and lightweight so have a much smaller carbon footprint than a plastic shampoo bottle.

Throughout the months of April and May, sk*p will be taking their brand on the road to educate on the sk*p mission, their amazing formulas, and BeautyCarton™. For 6 weeks, founders April Hardwick and Mark Veeder will be visiting over 100 Ulta Beauty stores in key regions around the US. Select stops will feature local influencer meet and greets, sk*p swaps where consumers will swap an empty plastic shampoo, conditioner or body wash container for a full size sk*p product and more.

Beyond the brand's initiatives to support awareness with consumers nationwide, they are also committed to inspiring change through education with the creation of the industry's first Youth Board of Directors. "sk*p is not only on a mission to reduce plastic waste, we are also working hard to empower and amplify the voices of passionate activists and changemakers of tomorrow through our Board of sk*p stars (B.O.S.S.) program and our strategic nonprofit alliances." said April Hardwick, chief sustainability officer and co-founder, sk*p.This program will unify and nurture a diverse group of young people to become thoughtful leaders and eco-entrepreneurs by connecting them with the tools and resources they need to bring their ideas to life. The brand will work to expand their board with new members throughout 2022.

All sk*p products feature non-toxic formulas made without synthetic fragrance or dyes, silicones, sulfates, PEGS, parabens, phthalates, or heavy metals. Products include a proprietary key ingredient G-HoneyBiome™. This hero ingredient is a bio fermented honey complex that strengthens and balances microorganisms on skin and scalp for a healthy microbiome. The exclusive honey is produced locally from sk*p's own farm in upstate New York and is proven to supplement skin barrier function, boost natural moisturizing factor to regulate dry skin, re-balance skin lipid production (reducing oily skin), and is anti-inflammatory.

Every sk*p sale contributes to supporting blue carbon restoration projects led by Sea Trees, a nonprofit that plants mangroves and restores kelp forests to regenerate ocean health. "Oceans sequester 5 to10 times more CO2 than any other ecosystem on Earth, which is why it's critical to fund blue carbon restoration projects directly to effectively counter carbon emissions both on land and in our oceans," said Hardwick. The brand has committed a percentage of sales from all channels to the cause.

To learn more about sk*p and their mission please visit getskp.com or follow along on Instagram for brand updates @skpkind . Products can be found in stores at Ulta Beauty starting this month and online at Ulta.com and getskp.com .

ABOUT SK*P ( S imply be K ind to our P lanet)

sk*p is a clean hair and body care brand on a mission to break the beauty industry's addiction to plastic one carton at a time. Packaged in a fully recyclable shower sturdy paper-based BeautyCarton™ — with microbiome-balancing ingredients on the inside — sk*p was inspired by the generation it was created for, a generation that's into self-care and eco-aware. The brand is committed to fighting climate change and by supporting young change-makers through a variety of programs including the industry's first all youth board of directors and sk*p on campus. sk*p products can be found at Ulta stores nationwide, Ulta.com or getskp.com .

