Troutman Pepper Adds Two Corporate Partners in Expansion of Leading Health Sciences, Technology, and Emerging Companies Practices

PHILADELPHIA, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Troutman Pepper has added two partners with decades of experience working with leading emerging growth companies and investors operating in the life sciences, health care, and technology industries. Geoff Starr and Abe Kwon join from Cooley where Starr was a corporate partner and Kwon was a senior associate.

"The arrival of this team is significant on many levels, not least for its immediate and substantial impact on our emerging companies and venture capital practice and all-round corporate capabilities," said Partner Rachael Bushey, chair of Troutman Pepper's Heath Sciences department.

"Our corporate practice is thriving," added Partner John W. Jones Jr., who leads Troutman Pepper's Health Care Transactions and Regulatory practices. "We are excited for Geoff and Abe to help us build on that success as we look to create a world-class, market-leading team of advisors dedicated to serving those in the life sciences, health care, technology, and other high-growth industries."

Starr advises companies throughout their lifecycle – from formation to exit and beyond. He represents a diverse, global base of clients operating in technology-focused industries, including life sciences, digital health, medtech, software, and data analytics. He also has a very active M&A practice, having advised clients on several billion dollars-worth of transactions in the past few years alone.

Kwon also works with high-growth companies on a global scale. He is a trusted advisor to some of today's most exciting life sciences, health care, and technology companies. He also has worked closely with several of the world's leading strategic and financial investors in connection with their investment activities.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to be joining Troutman Pepper," Starr said. "The firm is on a rocket trajectory. That's a testament to the leadership and the vision they have developed, in addition to the unmatched quality of the people and the culture they are creating together."

"Troutman Pepper has a gold mine of resources, particularly in health care and financial services," Kwon added. "As emerging digital health, fintech, blockchain, and web3 companies continue to push into these heavily regulated industries, having these capabilities will be critical. Many firms claim to have these resources, but few actually do. Troutman Pepper has them in spades."

Troutman Pepper's strengths also were recently bolstered by the addition of Jonathan Ishee, a leading health care regulatory partner. Last year, the firm's 200-member strong corporate team handled hundreds of transactions – from venture capital financings, to PE-sponsored deals to IPO, SPAC, and investment grade debt offerings – having a combined value close to $30 billion, across multiple industries including life sciences, health care, financial services, energy, and insurance.

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from startups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

