WTTC Global Summit closes in Manila and announces Saudi Arabia as next host destination in November this year

WTTC Global Summit closes in Manila and announces Saudi Arabia as next host destination in November this year

MANILA, Philippines, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the closing session of its Global Summit in Manila today, the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) announced that its 22nd event will take place in Riyadh, capital of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, from 29th November to 2nd December this year.

In Manila, more than a thousand delegates, including the world's foremost business leaders, government ministers and key decision-makers from across the global Travel & Tourism sector gathered together, to discuss how to build upon the continuing recovery.

In her farewell address Julia Simpson, WTTC President & CEO, said: "It has been a privilege to bring together so many leaders from across the global Travel & Tourism sector to the beautiful city of Manila.

"This Summit is living proof that nothing beats getting together, sharing ideas, debating the challenges, and finding consensus.

"We still have a lot of work to do to bring down post-pandemic barriers, open economies and harmonize health data for seamless travel. But the future looks bright, and the next decade is there for the taking.

"We look forward to our 22nd Global Summit later this year in Riyadh, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to mark the next chapter in the sector's ongoing recovery."

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said: "We are excited to welcome the world to experience the excitement and the energy of Saudi. We promise you that the next summit will be fresh, inspiring, and rewarding."

Under the theme of 'Rediscovering Travel', tourism ministers and Travel & Tourism leaders from around the world reinforced their determination towards greater cooperation and alignment between the public and private sectors.

At WTTC's Global Leaders Dialogue session they explored how the sector will continue to adapt to COVID-19 and emerge resiliently from the pandemic.

WTTC's latest Economic Impact Report also revealed the Travel & Tourism sector was expected to create nearly 126 million new jobs within the next decade and Travel & Tourism's contribution to GDP could reach pre-pandemic levels by 2023.

WTTC's major 'Hotel Sustainability Basics' sustainability initiative was launched at its Global Summit, providing a starting point to drive sustainability throughout the hospitality sector to power the momentum toward responsible Travel & Tourism.

The global body also launched its new cyber resilience report, 'Codes to resilience', with Microsoft, for the global Travel & Tourism sector, which outlined pillars to strengthen cyber security for businesses around the world.

British adventurer Bear Grylls was the conference keynote, alongside other major speakers, including American film producer Lawrence Bender, Singapore-born American novelist and writer of satirical novels Kevin Kwan and Indonesian/Dutch environmental activist Melati Wijsen.

View original content:

SOURCE World Travel & Tourism Council