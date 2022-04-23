The 21st Thurber Prize Award Winner Announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James McBride, author of Deacon King Kong, has won The 21st Thurber Prize for American Humor – a coveted national award in American humor writing named after American author and humorist James Thurber.

"James McBride's New York Times bestseller Deacon King Kong was selected by a panel of national judges for its storytelling mastery and wit. In addition to winning The Thurber Prize, Deacon King Kong has been named one of the top ten books of the year by The New York Times, Entertainment Weekly and TIME Magazine," said Laurie Lathan, Thurber House Executive Director. "Like many other Thurber Prize winners and James Thurber himself, Mr. McBride is a journalist – having worked at The Boston Globe, People Magazine and The Washington Post. We are beyond thrilled to give James this distinguished award."

McBride was at The Thurber Prize award show at the Lincoln Theatre in Columbus to accept The Thurber Prize in-person. The other two finalists – Mike Birbiglia, The New One, and Alexandra Petri, Nothing Is Wrong and Here Is Why – were in attendance, as well.

The Thurber Prize recognizes the best humor writing published over the past year. Past winners include The Daily Show hosts Jon Stewart and Trevor Noah, New Yorker staff writers Calvin Trillin and Ian Frazier, and humorists Simon Rich, Patricia Lockwood, Harrison Scott Key, Julie Schumacher and Alan Zweibel.

The 21st annual Thurber Prize comes with bragging rights for Mr. McBride and a $10,000 cash prize. It honors the legacy of James Thurber – a prolific and beloved humorist, cartoonist, author, playwright and journalist known for his quirky and relatable characters and themes and whose work was prominently featured in The New Yorker. Thurber was born in Columbus, Ohio and Central Ohio is thrilled to once again host this major literary event.

The Thurber House is currently receiving submissions for The 22nd Annual Thurber Prize for American Humor here. The deadline is 11:55 pm EST on May 31, 2022.

ABOUT THURBER HOUSE:

Founded in 1984, Thurber House is a nonprofit literary arts center, James Thurber Museum, historic landmark, and gathering place for readers, writers, and artists of all ages. We are based in the restored 1873 home of humorist, cartoonist, author, playwright, and journalist James Thurber, widely considered one of the foremost American humorists of the 20th century. Thurber House programs include The Thurber Prize for American Humor, author events featuring nationally bestselling authors and local authors, writing workshops for children and adults, writer residencies, and more.

