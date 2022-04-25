Inception Fertility Launches "The Faces of Fertility" In Celebration of National Infertility Awareness Week®

North America's largest provider of comprehensive fertility services uses the national observance to spotlight the professionals, components involved in the complex fertility process

HOUSTON, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Infertility Awareness Week® (#NIAW – April 24-30, 2022), Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) launches The Faces of Fertility , a campaign aimed at highlighting the multi-disciplinary team of specialists within Inception's clinical network who use training, science and technology, lab skills and a compassionate approach to exceptional care throughout each patient's unique journey.

Inception (PRNewsfoto/Inception Fertility) (PRNewswire)

To further build awareness around the complex and emotional fertility process, The Faces of Fertility is also comprised of special content to inform, engage, and support every individual and family experiencing infertility including More Than Infertility , a dedicated page with fertility facts, testimonials, and introductions to Inception's expert professionals within its family of brands.

"Inception is committed to the movement to change the perception of fertility, and that starts with pulling back the curtain to feature all who are involved in a patient's journey to parenthood," says Nicole R. Braley, Chief Marketing Officer at Inception. " The Faces of Fertility sheds light on the medical professionals within our clinical network who have dedicated their careers to building families and those Family members who guide patients, ensure their accessibility to care and provide compassion along the way."

Founded in 1989 by RESOLVE, the National Infertility Association, NIAW® is a national observance dedicated to removing stigmas and changing the conversation around infertility. As a tech-enabled company improving patient experience through an ecosystem of fertility brands, Inception is committed to shattering that stigma, highlighting accessibility, and providing exceptional care to aspiring parents.

About Inception Fertility

Inception Fertility ™ (Inception) is a family of fertility brands committed to helping patients build their own families. Built by patients for patients, Inception's purpose is to achieve the highest bar in experience, science and medicine in an effort to enhance each patient's experience and achieve better outcomes.

Inception's medical experts are leading pioneers in fertility care. Our doctors are some of the first to use breakthrough assisted reproductive technologies (ART) – including in vitro fertilization (IVF), pregenetic implantation testing (PGT) and fertility preservation services – and they continue to lead the industry by building on these technologies by through development, research and thought leadership.

Its growing family of national organizations is an ecosystem of care, which touches every part of the fertility journey including diagnostics and treatment to financial accessibility. Through this unique ecosystem, Inception is working to deliver on its promise to push the envelope of what is possible for exceeding patient expectations.

