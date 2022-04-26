ALL WEATHER ARCHITECTURAL ALUMINUM'S LAUNCHES NEW INNOVATIVE PIVOT DOOR SYSTEM

All Weather's Energy Efficient Series 7200 Pivot Door System Now Available

VACAVILLE, Calif. , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the industry leader in designing and manufacturing high quality custom aluminum window and doors, All Weather Architectural Aluminum (All Weather) has launched the all new Series 7200, a thermally broken Pivot Door system.

All Weather's New Innovative Series 7200 Pivot Door System

Recognizing the need for wider, larger custom aluminum swing doors for both the residential and commercial segments, the new Series 7200 Pivot Door system is All Weather's latest energy efficient design and offers a unique and breathtaking alternative to traditional hinged Swing Doors or French doors.

Because the door panel rotates around a pivot at the top and bottom of the door frame rather than being hinged to the jamb, the innovative Series 7200 Pivot Door system can accommodate taller and wider door openings

Available to order from All Weather's network of knowledgeable dealers, the contemporary Series 7200 Pivot door system:

Features narrow 1 9/16" or 2 5/8" stile & rail profile options for a contemporary aesthetic, robust 2 15/16 " thick panels for structural integrity for taller, wider, heavier doors, concealed self-closer and steel pin pivot hinges for effortless operation

Utilizes a thermal strut system and 1 ¼" OA insulated dual glazed units for improved energy performance

Offers single and double panels with transom and sidelight configuration options, a max panel size of 60" x 144", inswing or outswing, TDL & SDL options, an ADA threshold, ladder pull and handle hardware options, and anodized effect powder coating and Class 1 anodized finishes for maximum design consideration

"From swing doors to sliding doors to folding doors to the new Series 7200 Pivot Door, we now offer a complete portfolio of products designed to enhance how our customers experience the world around them." commented Bert DiMauro, President, All Weather. "The addition of the innovative Series 7200 provides another high quality, energy efficient, custom aluminum door solution, and even greater design flexibility."

The Series 7200 pivot door's sleek design provides a modern aesthetic that makes a statement for any entrance. Offering uninterrupted views and increased daylighting with a single panel of glass, the Series 7200 Pivot door system is the ideal solution to merge indoor outdoor spaces.

To learn more about All Weather's new thermally broken Series 7200 Bifold Door System, go to https://www.allweatheraa.com

About All Weather Architectural Aluminum

Now under third generation family ownership, All Weather Architectural Aluminum has hand crafted exceptional custom window & door systems for over 50 years. Utilizing the highest quality materials and applying the superior workmanship of true artisans, All Weather's fixed, casement, awning, transom, hopper windows and swing, sliding and folding doors have breathed life into thousands of residential and commercial projects up and down the entire West Coast and beyond. Over the decades, All Weather's ability to provide creative solutions and custom products remain as one of the company's cornerstones and continues to set All Weather apart from the competition.

Enhance how you experience the world around you with high quality, energy efficient custom aluminum windows and door from All Weather.

