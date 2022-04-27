Zymo Research Makes Strategic Investment in Star Array to Develop an Automated Nucleic Acid Extraction/Superfast PCR Platform for the POCT Market

IRVINE, Calif., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zymo Research and Star Array today announced Zymo Research's strategic investment to acquire an interest in Star Array, a privately owned, biomedical technology company based in Singapore. The investment allows Zymo Research and Star Array to combine Zymo Research's nucleic acid purification and assay technologies with Star Array's engineering and automation expertise to expand into emerging For Research Use Only (FRUO) and diagnostic markets including Point-of-Care testing (POCT).

Star Array receives strategic investment from Zymo Research Corp. to develop an automated nucleic acid extraction/superfast PCR Platform for the POCT market. (PRNewswire)

Star Array's focus has been on the development of an automated (cassette-based) nucleic acid purification system coupled with its superfast nucleic acid amplification technology. It manufactures and markets various genetic analyzers including its premier product, XDive™, a superfast qPCR platform, with related kits and software. During the COVID-19 outbreak, Star Array developed a test for SARS-CoV-2 detection utilizing its XDive™ system. The entire process from sample-to-answer takes less than 45 minutes and the system can be used in any clinical environment. Star Array is currently working through the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) process with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) through the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx®) program.

Zymo Research, since its inception in 1994, is well known for its DNA/RNA extraction and assay technologies. Its goal has been to develop more efficient sample collection kits and devices that simplify and reduce the time needed to isolate nucleic acids in the laboratory. Zymo Research will be partnering with Star Array to develop ready-made cassettes containing the necessary reagents for Star Array's COVID-19 test kit as well as future POCT.

"Star Array's powerful PCR instrumentation places them at the forefront of PCR technology with their XDive™ PCR system that can complete a typical 40-cycle multiplex qPCR run in 5-7 minutes. When coupled with Star Array's system, Zymo Research's DNA/RNA purification reagents and nucleic acid-based assays will facilitate a straightforward Sample-In/Answer-Out workflow. Through our investment in Star Array we will develop products targeting POCT in the global marketplace," said Marc Van Eden, Vice President of Business Development at Zymo Research.

"Zymo Research and Star Array have both built businesses at the intersection of science and technology and we share a vision of ultrafast PCR technology that will enable POC PCR tests to be analyzed in just minutes in doctor's offices, laboratories, and hospitals. Together we strive to build even more POCT products in the future," said Dr. Yanhui Liu, Vice President of Star Array Pte. Ltd.

To learn more about Zymo Research's DNA/RNA extraction and assay technologies visit their website. For more information about Star Array's technology, click here: https://www.star-array.com/research-tools.

About Zymo Research Corp.

Zymo Research is a privately owned company that has been serving the scientific and diagnostics community with state-of-the-art molecular biology tools since 1994. The company's vision "The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple" is reflected in all of its products, from epigenetics to DNA/RNA purification technologies. Historically recognized as the leader in epigenetics, Zymo Research is breaking boundaries with novel solutions for sample collection, microbiomic measurements, diagnostic devices, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) technologies that are high quality and simple to use. Follow Zymo Research on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Star Array Pte Ltd

Star Array is a leading developer of super-fast on-site genetic testing based on novel integrated sample preparation and qPCR processes. The company focuses on superfast nucleic acid amplification and extraction technologies. The demand for rapid response time has led Star Array to introduce superfast genetic testing for on-site precision treatment in doctor's offices and routine laboratory testing in hospitals. Star Array is headquartered in Singapore. Contact Star Array at https://www.star-array.com.

