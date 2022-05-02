Centerspace Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Affirms Core FFO Guidance

Published: May. 2, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

MINNEAPOLIS, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR) announced today its financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022. The tables below show Net Income, Funds from Operations ("FFO")1, and Core FFO1, all on a per share basis, for the three months ended March 31, 2022; Same-Store Revenues, Expenses, and Net Operating Income ("NOI")1 over comparable periods; and Same-Store Weighted-Average Occupancy for each of the three months ended March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021.



Three Months Ended March 31,

Per Share


2022


2021

Net Income - diluted


$                       (0.68)


$                       (0.49)

FFO - diluted


$                        1.01


$                        0.92

Core FFO - diluted


$                        0.98


$                        0.95



Year-Over-Year

Comparison


Sequential

Comparison

Same-Store Results


Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021


Q1 2022 vs. Q4 2021

Revenues


8.6%


(0.2)%

Expenses


9.6%


4.2%

NOI


7.8%


(3.0)%



Three months ended

Same-Store Results


March 31, 2022


December 31, 2021


March 31, 2021

Weighted Average Occupancy


93.9%


93.4%


94.7%



(1)

NOI, FFO, Core FFO, and same-store results are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information on their usage and presentation, and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations" below.

Highlights

  • Net Loss was $(0.68) per diluted share for the first quarter of 2022, compared to a Net Loss of $(0.49) per diluted share for the same period of 2021;
  • Core FFO increased 3.2% to $0.98 per diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.95 for the three months ended March 31, 2021;
  • Same-store revenues increased by 8.6% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to the first quarter of 2021;
  • Same-store new lease rates were 6.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.7% in the same period the prior year. Same-store renewal lease over lease rates were 9.6% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 4.0% in the same period the prior year. Same-store blended lease over lease rates were 7.9% for the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.0% for the same period the prior year;
  • Continued to grow the portfolio through the addition of 4 communities totaling 397 homes in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region; and
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet by issuing 321,000 common shares under the ATM program for net proceeds of $31.7 million.

Acquisitions and Dispositions

During the quarter, Centerspace acquired a portfolio of three communities in the Minneapolis, Minnesota region totaling 267 apartment homes for an aggregate purchase price of $68.1 million. The company also acquired Noko Apartments in Minneapolis for an aggregate purchase price of $46.4 million. The company previously financed the construction and mezzanine loan.

Subsequent Events

Following the end of the quarter, Centerspace paid off $22.3 million in mortgages. The Company does not have significant debt maturities over the next three years with only 5% of total debt maturing through the first quarter of 2025.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter, Centerspace had $223.3 million of total liquidity on its balance sheet, consisting of $210.0 million available under the lines of credit and cash and cash equivalents of $13.3 million.

Revised 2022 Financial Outlook

Centerspace revised its 2022 financial outlook and affirms its Core FFO guidance. For additional information, see S-14 of the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included at the end of this release. These ranges should be considered in their entirety. The revised outlook is:


Previous Outlook for 2022

Updated Outlook for 2022


Low

High

Low

High

Earnings per Share – diluted

$                        (0.41)

$                         (0.16)

$                        (0.37)

$                        (0.11)

Same-Store Revenue

6.0%

8.0%

7.0%

9.0%

Same-Store Expenses

3.5%

5.0%

5.5%

7.5%

Same-Store NOI

8.0%

10.0%

8.0%

10.0%

FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.25

$                          4.50

$                          4.26

$                          4.52

Core FFO per Share – diluted

$                          4.33

$                          4.57

$                          4.33

$                          4.57

Upcoming Events

On May 17, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CDT, Centerspace will be holding its 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders live via the Internet. Shareholders can participate in and/or vote at the Annual Meeting via live webcast over the internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/CSR2022. Shareholders must enter their 16-digit control number found in their proxy materials, either on the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, the proxy card, or in the instructions that accompanied the proxy materials to enter the 2022 Annual Meeting. The company urges the shareholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting webcast will begin promptly at 9:00 a.m. CDT. On the day of the Annual Meeting, the company recommends that you log into its virtual meeting at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time to ensure you can access the meeting.

Earnings Call

Live webcast and replay:  https://ir.centerspacehomes.com




Live Conference Call


Conference Call Replay

Tuesday, May  3, 2022, at 10:00 AM ET


Replay available until May 17, 2022

USA Toll Free Number

1-844-200-6205


USA Toll Free Number

1-866-813-9403

International Toll Free Number

1-929-526-1599


International Toll Free Number

44-204-525-0658

Canada Toll Free Number

1-833-950-0062


Canada Toll Free Number

1-226-828-7578

 Conference Number

273559


Conference Number

099828

Supplemental Information

Supplemental Operating and Financial Data for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 included herein ("Supplemental Information"), is available in the Investors section on Centerspace's website at www.centerspacehomes.com or by calling Investor Relations at 701-837-7104. Non-GAAP financial measures and other capitalized terms, as used in this earnings release, are defined and reconciled in the Supplemental Financial and Operating Data, which accompanies this earnings release.

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of March 31, 2022, Centerspace owned 83 apartment communities consisting of 14,838 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for 2021 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit www.centerspacehomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release and the accompanying Supplemental Operating and Financial Data are based on the company's current expectations and assumptions, and are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results of operations, financial conditions, or plans expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although the company believes the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be achieved. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to those risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in Centerspace's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" contained in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, in its subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and in other public reports. The company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue due to subsequent events.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
Emily Miller
Phone: 701-837-7104
IR@centerspacehomes.com

Marketing & Media
Kelly Weber
Phone: 701-837-7104
kweber@centerspacehomes.com

Common Share Data (NYSE: CSR)




1st Quarter


4th Quarter


3rd Quarter


2nd Quarter


1st Quarter



2022


2021


2021


2021


2021

High closing price


$          108.27


$          111.26


$          105.42


$           79.71


$           73.42

Low closing price


$           89.01


$           96.58


$           78.42


$           67.28


$           68.00

Average closing price


$           97.15


$          103.29


$           94.10


$           71.99


$           71.37

Closing price at end of quarter


$           98.12


$          110.90


$           94.50


$           78.90


$           68.00

Common share distributions – annualized


$             2.92


$             2.88


$             2.88


$             2.80


$             2.80

Closing dividend yield – annualized


3.0%


2.6%


3.1%


3.6%


4.1%

Closing common shares outstanding (thousands)


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045


13,220

Closing limited partnership units outstanding (thousands)


997


832


845


881


950

Closing Series E preferred units outstanding, as converted (thousands)


2,186


2,186


2,186



Closing market value of outstanding common shares, plus imputed closing market value of outstanding limited partnership units (thousands)


$     1,819,930


$     1,999,971


$     1,635,984


$     1,177,661


$        963,560

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

REVENUE


$        60,314


$        57,988


$          50,413


$        46,656


$        46,648

EXPENSES











Property operating expenses, excluding real estate taxes


19,014


16,852


14,434


13,018


13,449

Real estate taxes


6,859


6,654


5,916


5,742


5,792

Property management expense


2,253


2,697


2,203


2,085


1,767

Casualty (gain) loss


598


280


(10)


(27)


101

Depreciation/amortization


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308


19,992

General and administrative expenses


4,500


4,231


4,279


3,797


3,906

TOTAL EXPENSES


$        64,225


$        61,132


$          49,269


$        43,923


$        45,007

Gain (loss) on sale of real estate and other investments



678



26,840


Operating income (loss)


(3,911)


(2,466)


1,144


29,573


1,641

Interest expense


(7,715)


(7,456)


(7,302)


(7,089)


(7,231)

Interest and other income (loss)


1,063


1,117


(5,082)


619


431

Net income (loss)


$       (10,563)


$         (8,805)


$        (11,240)


$        23,103


$         (5,159)

Dividends to Series D preferred unitholders


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)


(160)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


2,157


1,793


1,930


(1,386)


469

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


(23)


(36)


(22)


(19)


(17)

Net income (loss) attributable to controlling interests


(8,589)


(7,208)


(9,492)


21,538


(4,867)

Dividends to preferred shareholders


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)


(1,607)

NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$       (10,196)


$         (8,815)


$        (11,099)


$        19,931


$         (6,474)












Per Share Data - Basic











Net earnings (loss) per common share – basic


$           (0.68)


$           (0.61)


$            (0.79)


$            1.49


$           (0.49)












Per Share Data - Diluted











Net earnings (loss) per common share – diluted


$           (0.68)


$           (0.61)


$            (0.79)


$            1.48


$           (0.49)

CENTERSPACE

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited)

(in thousands)




3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

ASSETS











Real estate investments











Property owned


$  2,390,952


$  2,271,170


$  2,203,606


$  1,838,837


$  1,883,407

Less accumulated depreciation


(465,752)


(443,592)


(426,926)


(407,400)


(408,014)



1,925,200


1,827,578


1,776,680


1,431,437


1,475,393

Mortgage loans receivable



43,276


42,160


37,457


30,107

Total real estate investments


1,925,200


1,870,854


1,818,840


1,468,894


1,505,500

Cash and cash equivalents


13,313


31,267


20,816


5,194


10,816

Restricted cash


2,409


7,358


2,376


8,444


1,610

Other assets


24,651


30,582


34,919


17,218


18,427

TOTAL ASSETS


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750


$  1,536,353












LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY











LIABILITIES











Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$       50,360


$       62,403


$       58,092


$       52,413


$       53,852

Revolving line of credit


46,000


76,000


57,000


87,000


181,544

Notes payable, net of loan costs


299,359


299,344


299,454


319,286


319,236

Mortgages payable, net of loan costs


521,536


480,703


489,140


287,143


293,709

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$     917,255


$     918,450


$     903,686


$     745,842


$     848,341












SERIES D PREFERRED UNITS


$       22,412


$       25,331


$       21,585


$       18,022


$       16,560

EQUITY











Series C Preferred Shares of Beneficial Interest


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530


93,530

Common Shares of Beneficial Interest


1,203,685


1,157,255


1,092,130


1,033,940


980,453

Accumulated distributions in excess of net income


(495,732)


(474,318)


(454,691)


(433,310)


(443,409)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(2,550)


(4,435)


(5,784)


(12,064)


(12,798)

Total shareholders' equity


$     798,933


$     772,032


$     725,185


$     682,096


$     617,776

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units


226,302


223,600


225,850


53,133


53,007

Noncontrolling interests – consolidated real estate entities


671


648


645


657


669

Total equity


$  1,025,906


$     996,280


$     951,680


$     735,886


$     671,452

TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY, AND EQUITY


$  1,965,573


$  1,940,061


$  1,876,951


$  1,499,750


$  1,536,353

CENTERSPACE
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS (unaudited)

This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). The definitions and calculations of these non-GAAP financial measures, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures reported by other REITs that do not define each of the non-GAAP financial measures exactly as Centerspace does.

The company provides certain information on a same-store and non-same-store basis. Same-store apartment communities are owned or in service for substantially all of the periods being compared, and, in the case of newly-constructed properties, have achieved a target level of physical occupancy of 90%. On the first day of each calendar year, Centerspace determines the composition of its same-store pool for that year as well as adjusts the previous year, which allows us to evaluate full period-over-period operating comparisons for existing apartment communities and their contribution to net income. The company believes that measuring performance on a same-store basis is useful to investors because it enables evaluation of how a fixed pool of its communities are performing year-over-year. Centerspace uses this measure to assess whether or not the company has been successful in increasing NOI, renewing the leases on existing residents, controlling operating costs, and making prudent capital improvements.

Reconciliation of Operating Income (Loss) to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended



Sequential


Year-Over-Year


3/31/2022


12/31/2021


3/31/2021



$ Change


% Change


$ Change


% Change

Operating income (loss)

$     (3,911)


$     (2,466)


$      1,641



$     (1,445)


58.6%


$     (5,552)


(338.3)%

Adjustments:















Property management expenses

2,253


2,697


1,767



(444)


(16.5)%


486


27.5%

Casualty (gain) loss

598


280


101



318


113.6%


497


492.1%

Depreciation and amortization

31,001


30,418


19,992



583


1.9%


11,009


55.1%

General and administrative expenses

4,500


4,231


3,906



269


6.4%


594


15.2%

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments


(678)




678


(100.0)%


$           —


Net operating income

$     34,441


$     34,482


$     27,407



$          (41)


(0.1)%


$      7,034


25.7%
















Revenue















Same-store

$     46,891


$     46,980


$     43,194



$          (89)


(0.2)%


$      3,697


8.6%

Non-same-store

12,507


10,198


1,047



2,309


22.6%


11,460


1,094.6%

Other properties

916


810


668



106


13.1%


248


37.1%

Dispositions



1,739





(1,739)


(100.0)%

Total

60,314


57,988


46,648



2,326


4.0%


13,666


29.3%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes















Same-store

19,215


18,436


17,529



779


4.2%


1,686


9.6%

Non-same-store

6,329


4,753


345



1,576


33.2%


5,984


1,734.5%

Other properties

329


312


264



17


5.4%


65


24.6%

Dispositions


5


1,103



(5)


(100.0)%


(1,103)


(100.0)%

Total

25,873


23,506


19,241



2,367


10.1%


6,632


34.5%

Net operating income















Same-store

27,676


28,544


25,665



(868)


(3.0)%


2,011


7.8%

Non-same-store

6,178


5,445


702



733


13.5%


5,476


780.1%

Other properties

587


498


404



89


17.9%


183


45.3%

Dispositions


(5)


636



5


(100.0)%


(636)


(100.0)%

Total

$     34,441


$     34,482


$     27,407



$          (41)


(0.1)%


$      7,034


25.7%

Reconciliation of Same-Store Controllable Expenses to Total Property Operating Expenses, Including Real Estate Taxes

Same-store controllable expenses exclude real estate taxes and insurance, in order to provide a measure of expenses that are within management's control, and is used for the purposes of budgeting, business planning, and performance evaluation. This is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to total expenses or total property operating expenses.


(in thousands, except percentages)


Three Months Ended March 31,


2022


2021


$ Change


% Change









Controllable expenses








On-site compensation(1)

$      4,745


$      4,522


$         223


4.9%

Repairs and maintenance

2,572


2,196


376


17.1%

Utilities

3,946


3,159


787


24.9%

Administrative and marketing

1,046


933


113


12.1%

Total

$     12,309


$     10,810


$      1,499


13.9%









Non-controllable expenses








Real estate taxes

$      5,242


$      5,350


$        (108)


(2.0)%

Insurance

1,664


1,369


295


21.5%

Total

$      6,906


$      6,719


$         187


2.8%









Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - non-same-store

$      6,329


$         345


$      5,984


1,734.5%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - other properties

329


264


65


24.6%

Property operating expenses, including real estate taxes - dispositions


1,103


(1,103)


(100.0)%

Total property operating expenses, including real estate taxes

$     25,873


$     19,241


$      6,632


34.5%






(1)

On-site compensation for administration, leasing, and maintenance personnel.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations

Centerspace believes that FFO, which is a  non-GAAP financial measure used as a standard supplemental measure for equity real estate investment trusts, is helpful to investors in understanding its operating performance, primarily because its calculation does not assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time, as implied by the historical cost convention of GAAP and the recording of depreciation.

Centerspace uses the definition of FFO adopted by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, Inc. ("Nareit"). Nareit defines FFO as net income or loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets; and
  • impairment write-downs of certain real estate assets and investments in entities when the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

The exclusion in Nareit's definition of FFO of gains and losses from the sale of real estate assets and impairment write-downs helps to identify the operating results of the long-term assets that form the base of the company's investments, and assists management and investors in comparing those operating results between periods.

Due to the limitations of the Nareit FFO definition, Centerspace has made certain interpretations in applying this definition. The company believes that all such interpretations not specifically identified in the Nareit definition are consistent with this definition. Nareit's FFO White Paper 2018 Restatement clarified that impairment write-downs of land related to a REIT's main business are excluded from FFO and a REIT has the option to exclude impairment write-downs of assets that are incidental to its main business.

While FFO is widely used by Centerspace as a primary performance metric, not all real estate companies use the same definition of FFO or calculate FFO in the same way. Accordingly, FFO presented here is not necessarily comparable to FFO presented by other real estate companies. FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund all cash flow needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders.

Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") is FFO as adjusted for non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. By further adjusting for items that are not considered part of core business operations, the company believes that Core FFO provides investors with additional information to compare core operating and financial performance between periods. Core FFO should not be considered as an alternative to net income, or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered an additional supplemental measure. Core FFO also does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the company's cash needs, including its ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. Core FFO is a non-GAAP and non-standardized financial measure that may be calculated differently by other REITs and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Funds From Operations











Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$    (10,196)


$     (8,815)


$    (11,099)


$     19,931


$     (6,474)

Adjustments:











Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386


(469)

Depreciation and amortization


31,001


30,418


22,447


19,308


19,992

Less depreciation – non real estate


(101)


(101)


(80)


(87)


(98)

Less depreciation – partially owned entities


(21)


(21)


(24)


(24)


(24)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate



(678)



(26,840)


FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     18,526


$     19,010


$       9,314


$     13,674


$     12,927












Adjustments to Core FFO:











  Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


25





  Loss on extinguishment of debt



2


530


3


  Technology implementation costs


103


535


625


447


413

  Commercial lease termination proceeds




(450)



  Acquisition related costs



90


140



  Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market


(613)


(411)


5,353



  Amortization of assumed debt


(115)


(26)


(27)



  Other miscellaneous items


(4)


(61)


(3)



Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482


$     14,124


$     13,340












Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$     18,526


$     19,010


$       9,314


$     13,674


$     12,927

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

Funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     18,686


$     19,170


$       9,474


$     13,834


$     13,087












Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units


$     17,922


$     19,139


$     15,482


$     14,124


$     13,340

Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

Core funds from operations applicable to common shares and Units - diluted


$     18,082


$     19,299


$     15,642


$     14,284


$     13,500












Per Share Data











Earnings (loss) per share and Unit - diluted


$       (0.68)


$       (0.61)


$       (0.81)


$        1.48


$       (0.49)

FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        1.01


$        1.07


$        0.60


$        0.95


$        0.92

Core FFO per share and Unit - diluted


$        0.98


$        1.08


$        0.98


$        0.98


$        0.95












Weighted average shares and Units - diluted


18,542


17,868


15,922


14,514


14,282

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, gain/loss on sale of real estate and other investments, impairment of real estate investments, gain/loss on extinguishment of debt, gain/loss from involuntary conversion; and other non-routine items or items not considered core to business operations. The company considers Adjusted EBITDA to be an appropriate supplemental performance measure because it permits investors to view income from operations without the effect of depreciation, the cost of debt, or non-operating gains and losses. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.



(in thousands)



Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Adjusted EBITDA











Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$    (8,589)


$      (7,208)


$       (9,492)


$     21,538


$    (4,867)

Adjustments:











Dividends to preferred unitholders


160


160


160


160


160

Noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


(2,157)


(1,793)


(1,930)


1,386


(469)

Income (loss) before noncontrolling interests – Operating Partnership


$  (10,586)


$      (8,841)


$     (11,262)


$     23,084


$    (5,176)

Adjustments:











Interest expense


7,700


7,440


7,287


7,075


7,216

Loss on extinguishment of debt



2


530


3


Depreciation/amortization related to real estate investments


30,980


30,397


22,423


19,284


19,969

Non-cash casualty (gain) loss


25





Interest income


(464)


(644)


(769)


(583)


(407)

(Gain) loss on sale of real estate and other investments



(678)



(26,840)


Technology implementation costs


103


534


625


447


413

Commercial lease termination proceeds




(450)



Acquisition related costs



90


140



Interest rate swap termination and mark-to-market


(582)


(359)


5,361



Other miscellaneous items


(4)


(61)


(3)



Adjusted EBITDA


$    27,172


$      27,880


$       23,882


$     22,470


$    22,015

CENTERSPACE

DEBT ANALYSIS

(in thousands)


Debt Maturity Schedule

Annual Expirations




Future Maturities of Debt



Secured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured Fixed

Debt


Unsecured
Variable
Debt


Total

Debt


% of

Total Debt


Weighted

Average Interest
Rate(1)

2022 (remainder)


$              22,254


$                    —


$              —


$              22,254


2.6%


3.92%

2023


42,305




42,305


4.9%


4.02%

2024







2025


31,907



46,000


77,907


8.9%


3.03%

2026


53,125




53,125


6.1%


3.74%

Thereafter


375,372


300,000



675,372


77.5%


3.21%

Total debt


$            524,963


$            300,000


$        46,000


$            870,963


100.0%


3.29%






(1)

Weighted average interest rate of debt that matures during the year.



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Debt Balances Outstanding











Secured fixed rate - other mortgages


$  326,113


$  284,934


$  293,547


$  288,363


$  295,001

Secured fixed rate - Fannie Mae credit facility


198,850


198,850


198,850



Unsecured fixed rate line of credit(1)



75,000


57,000


50,000


50,000

Unsecured variable rate line of credit


46,000


1,000



37,000


131,544

Unsecured term loans





145,000


145,000

Unsecured senior notes


300,000


300,000


300,000


175,000


175,000

Debt total


$  870,963


$  859,784


$  849,397


$  695,363


$  796,545












Other mortgages rate


3.85%


3.81%


3.83%


3.90%


3.92%

Fannie Mae Credit Facility rate


2.78%


2.78%


2.78%



Lines of credit rate (rate with swap)


2.56%


4.22%


2.79%


2.24%


2.18%

Term loan rate (rate with swap)





4.19%


4.11%

Senior notes rate


3.12%


3.12%


3.12%


3.47%


3.47%

Total debt


3.29%


3.26%


3.23%


3.70%


3.37%








(1)

The current rate on our line of credit is LIBOR plus 150 basis points. The LIBOR exposure on the line of credit was hedged using an interest rate swap with a notional of $75.0 million and a fixed rate of 2.81%. The interest rate swap was terminated in February 2022.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL ANALYSIS

(in thousands, except per share and unit amounts)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Equity Capitalization











Common shares outstanding


15,365


15,016


14,281


14,045


13,220

Operating partnership units outstanding


997


832


845


881


950

Series E preferred units (as converted)


2,186


2,186


2,186



Total common shares and units outstanding


18,548


18,034


17,312


14,926


14,170

Market price per common share (closing price at end of period)


$       98.12


$     110.90


$       94.50


$       78.90


$      68.00

Equity capitalization-common shares and units


$ 1,819,930


$ 1,999,971


$ 1,635,984


$ 1,177,661


$  963,560

Recorded book value of preferred shares


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$     93,530


$    93,530

Total equity capitalization


$ 1,913,460


$ 2,093,501


$ 1,729,514


$ 1,271,191


$ 1,057,090












Series D Preferred Units


$     22,412


$     25,331


$     21,585


$     18,022


$    16,560












Debt Capitalization











Total debt


$   870,963


$   859,784


$   849,397


$   695,363


$  796,545

Total capitalization


$ 2,806,835


$ 2,978,616


$ 2,600,496


$ 1,984,576


$ 1,870,195












Total debt to total capitalization(1)


31.0%


28.9%


33.1%


35.0%


43.1%








(1)

Total debt to total market capitalization is total debt from the balance sheet divided by the sum of total debt from the balance sheet, market value of common shares and operating partnership units, and book value of Series C preferred shares and Series D preferred units outstanding at the end of the period.



Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Debt service coverage ratio(1)


       2.93 x


       3.17 x


       2.75 x


       2.62 x


     2.53 x

Adjusted EBITDA/Interest expense plus preferred distributions and principal amortization


       2.50 x


       2.68 x


       2.32 x


       2.21 x


     2.14 x

Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       7.89 x


       7.43 x


       8.67 x


       7.68 x


     8.92 x

Net debt and preferred equity/Adjusted EBITDA(2)


       8.96 x


       8.50 x


       9.88 x


       8.92 x


   10.17 x












Distribution Data











Common shares and Units outstanding at record date


16,363


15,848


15,126


14,926


14,171

Total common distribution declared


$ 11,944


$ 11,411


$ 10,890


$ 10,448


$ 9,919

Common distribution per share and Unit


$     0.73


$     0.72


$     0.72


$     0.70


$   0.70

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis)(3)


74.5%


66.7%


73.5%


71.4%


73.7%








(1)

Debt service coverage ratio is computed by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by interest expense and principal amortization. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(2)

Net debt is the total debt balance less cash and cash equivalents and net tax deferred exchange proceeds (included within restricted cash). Adjusted EBITDA is annualized for periods less than one year. Net debt and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP. Refer to the Adjusted EBITDA definition included within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations section.

(3)

Payout ratio (Core FFO per diluted share and unit basis) is the ratio of the current quarterly or annual distribution rate per common share and unit divided by quarterly or annual Core FFO per diluted share and unit. This term is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE FIRST QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q1 2022


Q1 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q1 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q1 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$        8,458


$             7,665


10.3%


$         2,468


$         2,570


(4.0)%


$         5,990


$          5,095


17.6%

Minneapolis, MN


2,537


12,391


11,402


8.7%


5,398


4,880


10.6%


6,993


6,522


7.2%

North Dakota


2,421


8,157


7,949


2.6%


3,653


3,271


11.7%


4,504


4,678


(3.7)%

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,363


4,026


8.4%


1,898


1,762


7.7%


2,465


2,264


8.9%

Rochester, MN


1,121


5,003


4,643


7.8%


2,096


1,986


5.5%


2,907


2,657


9.4%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,165


3,656


13.9%


2,084


1,635


27.5%


2,081


2,021


3.0%

Other Mountain West


1,221


4,354


3,853


13.0%


1,618


1,425


13.5%


2,736


2,428


12.7%

Same-Store Total


11,319


$      46,891


$           43,194


8.6%


$       19,215


$       17,529


9.6%


$       27,676


$        25,665


7.8%




% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy (1)


Average Monthly
Rental Rate (2)


Average Monthly
Revenue per Occupied Home (3)

Regions



Q1 2022


Q1 2021


Growth


Q1 2022


Q1 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q1 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


21.6%


94.3%


93.7%


0.6%


$         1,819


$         1,683


8.1%


$         2,052


$          1,872


9.6%

Minneapolis, MN


25.3%


93.3%


93.0%


0.3%


1,583


1,503


5.3%


1,744


1,611


8.3%

North Dakota


16.3%


94.8%


96.2%


(1.4)%


1,103


1,061


4.0%


1,185


1,138


4.1%

Omaha, NE


8.9%


94.9%


95.1%


(0.2)%


1,000


912


9.6%


1,118


1,030


8.5%

Rochester, MN


10.5%


92.9%


95.5%


(2.6)%


1,518


1,376


10.3%


1,601


1,446


10.7%

St. Cloud, MN


7.5%


93.0%


94.6%


(1.6)%


1,120


970


15.5%


1,252


1,081


15.8%

Other Mountain West


9.9%


94.0%


97.7%


(3.7)%


1,155


987


17.0%


1,264


1,077


17.4%

Same-Store Total


100.0%


93.9%


94.7%


(0.8)%


$         1,339


$         1,236


8.3%


$         1,471


$          1,343


9.5%








(1)

Weighted average occupancy is defined as the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account.  Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

CENTERSPACE

SAME-STORE SEQUENTIAL QUARTER COMPARISONS

(in thousands, except property data amounts and percentages)




Apartment
Homes
Included


Revenues


Expenses


NOI

Regions



Q1 2022


Q4 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


1,457


$         8,458


$             8,163


3.6%


$         2,468


$         2,657


(7.1)%


$         5,990


$          5,506


0.4%

Minneapolis, MN


2,537


12,391


12,572


(1.4)%


5,398


5,145


4.9%


6,993


7,427


(5.8)%

North Dakota


2,421


8,157


8,155



3,653


3,273


11.6%


4,504


4,882


(7.7)%

Omaha, NE


1,370


4,363


4,222


3.3%


1,898


1,888


0.5%


2,465


2,334


5.6%

Rochester, MN


1,121


5,003


4,996


0.1%


2,096


2,174


(3.6)%


2,907


2,822


3.0%

St. Cloud, MN


1,192


4,165


4,576


(9.0)%


2,084


1,820


14.5%


2,081


2,756


(24.5)%

Other Mountain West


1,221


4,354


4,296


1.4%


1,618


1,479


9.4%


2,736


2,817


(2.9)%

Same-Store Total


11,319


$       46,891


$           46,980


(0.2)%


$       19,215


$       18,436


4.2%


$       27,676


$        28,544


(3.0)%




% of NOI
Contribution


Weighted Average Occupancy


Average Monthly

Rental Rate


Average Monthly

Revenue per Occupied Home

Regions



Q1 2022


Q4 2021


Growth


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


% Change


Q1 2022


Q4 2021


% Change

Denver, CO


21.6%


94.3%


93.5%


0.8%


$         1,819


$         1,797


1.2%


$         2,052


$          1,997


2.8%

Minneapolis, MN


25.3%


93.3%


92.6%


0.7%


1,583


1,593


(0.6)%


1,744


1,807


(3.5)%

North Dakota


16.3%


94.8%


95.3%


(0.5)%


1,103


1,107


(0.4)%


1,185


1,178


0.6%

Omaha, NE


8.9%


94.9%


93.9%


1.0%


1,000


996


0.4%


1,118


1,094


2.2%

Rochester, MN


10.5%


92.9%


91.7%


1.2%


1,518


1,515


0.2%


1,601


1,620


(1.2)%

St. Cloud, MN


7.5%


93.0%


91.9%


1.1%


1,120


1,106


1.3%


1,252


1,392


(10.1)%

Other Mountain West


9.9%


94.0%


94.5%


(0.5)%


1,155


1,133


1.9%


1,264


1,241


1.9%

Same-Store Total


100.0%


93.9%


93.4%


0.5%


$         1,339


$         1,334


0.4%


$         1,471


$          1,487


(1.1)%

CENTERSPACE

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY(1)




Three Months Ended



3/31/2022


12/31/2021


9/30/2021


6/30/2021


3/31/2021

Number of Apartment Homes at Period End











Same-Store


11,319


10,672


10,676


10,676


11,265

Non-Same-Store


3,519


3,769


3,599


903


903

All Communities


14,838


14,441


14,275


11,579


12,168












Average Monthly Rental Rate(2)











Same-Store


$      1,339


$      1,314


$      1,279


$      1,233


$      1,200

Non-Same-Store


1,218


1,225


1,506


1,617


1,584

All Communities


$      1,292


$      1,291


$      1,293


$      1,263


$      1,229












Average Monthly Revenue per Occupied Apartment Home(3)











Same-Store


$      1,471


$      1,463


$      1,392


$      1,333


$      1,302

Non-Same-Store


1,271


1,306


1,606


1,739


1,705

All Communities


$      1,424


$      1,423


$      1,397


$      1,365


$      1,332












Weighted Average Occupancy(4)











Same-Store


93.9%


93.4%


94.3%


94.9%


94.9%

Non-Same-Store


94.5%


94.7%


95.1%


94.2%


91.8%

All Communities


94.0%


93.7%


94.4%


94.8%


94.6%












Operating Expenses as a % of Scheduled Rent











Same-Store


41.0%


39.5%


41.8%


41.9%


42.9%

Non-Same-Store


50.6%


44.1%


39.9%


32.9%


34.9%

All Communities


43.0%


40.6%


41.6%


41.0%


42.1%












Capital Expenditures











Total Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home – Same-Store


$        145


$        369


$        255


$        159


$        131








(1)

Previously reported amounts are not revised for changes in the composition of the same-store properties pool.

(2)

Average monthly rental rate is scheduled rent divided by the total number of apartment homes. Scheduled rental revenue represents the value of all apartment homes, with occupied apartment homes valued at contractual rates pursuant to leases and vacant apartment homes valued at estimated market rents. When calculating actual rents for occupied apartment homes and market rents for vacant homes, delinquencies and concessions are not taken into account. Market rates are determined using the currently offered effective rates on new leases at the community and are used as the starting point in determination of the market rates of vacant apartment homes.

(3)

Average monthly revenue per occupied home is defined as total rental revenues divided by the weighted average occupied apartment homes for the period.

(4)

Weighted average occupancy is the percentage resulting from dividing actual rental revenue by scheduled rent. The company believes that weighted average occupancy is a meaningful measure of occupancy because it considers the value of each vacant unit at its estimated market rate. Weighted average occupancy may not completely reflect short-term trends in physical occupancy and the calculation of weighted average occupancy may not be comparable to that disclosed by other REITs.

CENTERSPACE

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

($ in thousands, except per home amounts)




Three Months Ended

Same Store Capital Expenditures


3/31/2022


3/31/2021

Total Same-Store Apartment Homes


11,319


11,319






Building - Exterior


$              527


$              484

Building - Interior



92

Mechanical, Electrical, & Plumbing


270


147

Furniture & Equipment


80


65

Landscaping & Grounds


92


67

Turnover


667


535

  Capital Expenditures - Same-Store


$           1,636


$           1,390

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              145


$              123






Value Add


$           5,570


$           2,631

Total Capital Spend - Same-Store


$           7,206


$           4,021

Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home - Same-Store


$              637


$              355








Three Months Ended

Capital Expenditures - All Properties


3/31/2022


3/31/2021

All Properties - Weighted Average Apartment Homes


14,839


11,575






Capital Expenditures


$           1,841


$           1,555

  Capital Expenditures per Apartment Home


$              124


$              134






Value Add


5,570


2,631

Acquisition Capital


1,589


558

Total Capital Spend


9,000


4,744

  Total Capital Spend per Apartment Home


$              607


$              410













Three Months Ended

Value Add Capital Expenditures


3/31/2022


3/31/2021

Interior - Units





  Same-Store


$           2,637


$           1,691

  Non-Same-Store



  Total Interior Units


$           2,637


$           1,691






Common Areas and Exteriors





  Same-Store


$           2,933


$              940

  Non-Same-Store



Total Common Areas and Exteriors


$           2,933


$              940






Total Value-Add Capital Expenditures





  Same-Store


$           5,570


$           2,631

  Non-Same-Store



  Total Portfolio Value-Add


$           5,570


$           2,631


CENTERSPACE

2022 Financial Outlook

(in thousands, except per share and per home amounts)


Centerspace revised its outlook for 2022 in the table below.



Three Months Ended


2022 Previous Outlook Range


2022 Revised Outlook Range


March 31, 2022


Low


High


Low


High


YTD Actual


Amount


Amount


Amount


Amount

Same-store growth










Revenue

$                     46,891


6.0%


8.0%


7.0%


9.0%

Controllable expenses

12,309


3.8%


5.3%


7.0%


9.0%

Non-controllable expenses

6,906


3.0%


4.5%


3.0%


4.5%

Total Expenses

$                     19,215


3.5%


5.0%


5.5%


7.5%

Same-store NOI

$                     27,676


8.0%


10.0%


8.0%


10.0%











Components of NOI










Same-store NOI

$                     27,676


$      115,600


$      118,100


$      115,850


$      118,150

Non-same-store NOI (1)

6,178


30,300


30,800


29,200


29,900

Other Commercial NOI

587


1,800


1,900


2,100


2,300

Total NOI

$                     34,441


$      147,700


$      150,800


$      147,150


$      150,350











(1)   Previous outlook range was adjusted to reclassify NOI from non-same-store to other commercial.











Interest expense

$                      (7,715)


(32,200)


(31,700)


(32,200)


(31,700)

Preferred dividends

$                      (1,607)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)


(6,400)











Recurring income and expenses










Interest and other income

$                       1,040


$            660


$            700


$         1,580


$         1,750

General and administrative and property management

(6,753)


(27,800)


(27,100)


(27,625)


(26,975)

Casualty losses

(598)


(2,000)


(1,700)


(1,900)


(1,600)

Non-real estate depreciation and amortization

(101)


(430)


(390)


(375)


(325)

Non-controlling interest

(21)


(70)


(90)


(110)


(100)

  Total recurring income and expenses

$                      (6,433)


$      (29,640)


$      (28,580)


$      (28,430)


$      (27,250)

FFO

$                     18,686


$        79,460


$        84,120


$        80,120


$        85,000











Non-core income and expenses










Casualty loss

$                           25


$            600


$            500


$            500


$            350

Technology implementation costs

103


990


890


950


850

Interest rate swap termination, amortization, and mark-to-market

(613)




200


200

Other miscellaneous items

(119)




(300)


(400)

  Total non-core income and expenses

$                        (604)


$         1,590


$         1,390


$         1,350


$         1,000

Core FFO

$                     18,082


$        81,050


$        85,510


$        81,470


$        86,000











EPS - Diluted

$                        (0.68)


$          (0.41)


$          (0.16)


$          (0.37)


$          (0.11)

FFO per diluted share

$                         1.01


$           4.25


$           4.50


$           4.26


$           4.52

Core FFO per diluted share

$                         0.98


$           4.33


$           4.57


$           4.33


$           4.57

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

18,542


18,700


18,700


18,800


18,800











Additional Assumptions










Same-store capital expenditures (per home)

$                          145


$            925


$            975


$            925


975

Value-add expenditures

$                       5,570


$        21,000


$        24,000


$        21,000


$        24,000

Investments

$                   116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874


$      116,874

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders to FFO and Core FFO

The following table presents reconciliations of Net income (loss) available to common shareholders to FFO and Core FFO, which are non-GAAP financial measures described in greater detail under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." They should not be considered as alternatives to net income or any other GAAP measurement of performance, but rather should be considered as an additional, supplemental measure. FFO and Core FFO also do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP, nor are they indicative of funds available to fund all cash needs, including the ability to service indebtedness or make distributions to shareholders. The outlook and projections provided below are based on current expectations and are forward-looking.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022


12 Months Ended

December 31, 2022


12 Months Ended

December 31, 2022


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Net income (loss) available to common shareholders

$                    (10,196)


$              282


$           4,922


$              927


$           5,747

Noncontrolling interests - Operating Partnership and Series E preferred units

(2,157)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)


(7,885)

Depreciation and amortization

31,001


86,923


86,923


86,923


86,923

Less depreciation - non real estate

(101)


(430)


(390)


(375)


(325)

Less depreciation - partially owned entities

(21)


(70)


(90)


(110)


(100)

Dividends to preferred unitholders

160


640


640


640


640

FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     18,686


$         79,460


$         84,120


$         80,120


$         85,000











Adjustments to Core FFO:










Casualty loss write off

25


600


500


500


350

Technology implementation costs

103


990


890


950


850

Interest rate swap termination and amortization

(613)




200


200

Other miscellaneous items

(119)




(300)


(400)

Core FFO applicable to common shares and Units

$                     18,082


$         81,050


$         85,510


$         81,470


$         86,000











Earnings per share - diluted

$                        (0.68)


$            (0.41)


$            (0.16)


$            (0.37)


$            (0.11)

FFO per share - diluted

$                         1.01


$             4.25


$             4.50


$             4.26


$             4.52

Core FFO per share - diluted

$                         0.98


$             4.33


$             4.57


$             4.33


$             4.57

Reconciliation of Operating Income to Net Operating Income

Net operating income, or NOI, is a non-GAAP financial measure which the company defines as total real estate revenues less property operating expenses, including real estate taxes. Centerspace believes that NOI is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for real estate because it provides a measure of operations that is unaffected by depreciation, amortization, financing, property management overhead, casualty losses, and general and administrative expenses. NOI does not represent cash generated by operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered an alternative to net income, net income available for common shareholders, or cash flow from operating activities as a measure of financial performance.




Previous Outlook


Revised Outlook


Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022


12 Months Ended

December 31, 2021


12 Months Ended

December 31, 2021


Actual


Low


High


Low


High

Operating income

$                      (3,911)


$         30,977


$         35,077


$         30,702


$         34,852

Adjustments:










General and administrative and property management expenses

6,753


27,800


27,100


27,625


26,975

Casualty loss

598


2,000


1,700


1,900


1,600

Depreciation and amortization

31,001


86,923


86,923


86,923


86,923

Net operating income

$                     34,441


$       147,700


$       150,800


$       147,150


$       150,350

(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)
(PRNewsfoto/Centerspace)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centerspace-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-and-affirms-core-ffo-guidance-301537702.html

SOURCE Centerspace

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.