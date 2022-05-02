Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. 1Q22 Virtual meeting

1Q22 results to be disclosed soon

SÃO PAULO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (B3: ITUB3, ITUB4; NYSE: ITUB) (the "Company") informs that the results of this quarter will be published in the Investor Relations website on May 9th, before trading hours in Brazil and in the United States.

We are going to present our results from the first quarter of 2022, in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end, starting at 09h a.m. (EDT). Check out the speakers:

Milton Maluhy Filho, CEO;

Alexsandro Broedel , CFO; and

Renato Lulia Jacob , Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

Register now on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://www.itau.com.br/relacoes-com-investidores/).

RENATO LULIA JACOB

Group Head of Investor Relations and Market Intelligence

View original content:

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.