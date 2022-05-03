CARIN Alliance Honored in Health Category of Fast Company′s 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

The CARIN Alliance was honored for its CARIN Code of Conduct UX Guide, developed in collaboration with Arcweb Technologies and the CARIN community

WASHINGTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CARIN Alliance, a public/private sector collaborative working to advance the consumer-directed exchange of health information, has been named an Honorable Mention in the Health category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards, an annual award that honors efforts to support the growth of positive social innovation around social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

The honor was given to the CARIN Alliance in recognition of the CARIN UX Guide , an open and free resource developed in collaboration with Arcweb Technologies that helps third-party developers empower and inform patients and their authorized caregivers about how their health information is being used, allowing them to make informed decisions about which application to choose to store their health data.

The guide was created to help consumers and their authorized caregivers better understand the way their information is stored, used, and shared by consumer-facing personal health record applications. The availability of this information has rapidly expanded based on provisions of the 21st Century Cures Act, including the ONC 21st Century Cures and the CMS Interoperability and Patient Access federal regulations.

"The CARIN Code of Conduct has become the de facto standard for how consumer-facing applications use, share, and store an individual's clinical health and financial information," said Ryan Howells, Program Manager at the CARIN Alliance. "We are excited that CMS named the CARIN code of conduct in federal regulation as an industry best practice, and now our work has been awarded an honorable mention as a Fast Company World Changing Idea. We want to thank everyone who participated in this collaborative work, including the CARIN board, community, and our partners at Arcweb Technologies. We are humbled and incredibly grateful for this honor."

The CARIN Code of Conduct UX Guide provides an overview of CARIN's guiding principles and demonstrates to application developers how to communicate data use by personal health record applications through effective user experience (UX). It also includes a Voice and Style Guide that helps application developers transform lengthy and technical privacy policies into digestible and sleek UX so that users feel empowered when sharing their data.

Both the guide and an open-source example application were developed in collaboration with Arcweb Technologies, a premiere digital transformation partner that provides digital product design and development services.

"It's truly exciting to see the efforts of the CARIN Alliance recognized by Fast Company," said Chris Cera, CEO of Arcweb Technologies. "As CARIN members, Arcweb was honored to contribute our expertise to the development of the UX Guide and excited for the opportunity to advance the consumer-directed exchange of healthcare information, one of the most important challenges in digital health today."

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

The CARIN Alliance is a multi-sector, public/private alliance run by Leavitt Partners and convened by David Blumenthal, David Brailer, former US CTO Aneesh Chopra, and former HHS Secretary Mike Leavitt, to unite industry leaders in advancing the adoption of consumer-directed exchange across the U.S. Working collaboratively with government leaders, the group seeks to rapidly advance the ability for consumers and their authorized caregivers to easily get, use, and share their digital health information when, where, and how they want to achieve their goals. For more information, please contact the Alliance at www.carinalliance.com , on Twitter , or on LinkedIn .

Arcweb Technologies is a premiere digital transformation partner that works with growth-focused leaders and innovators to build custom digital products that create business value. Through collaboration, we identify and create opportunities for business growth using our expertise and highly-skilled interdisciplinary teams. To learn how Arcweb can help you solve your toughest technology and digital experience challenges, visit us at https://arcwebtech.com

