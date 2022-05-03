HomeServices of America Acquires Ownership Stake in Title Resources Group

Berkshire Hathaway Affiliate Joins Title Insurance Underwriting JV with Centerbridge and Realogy

DALLAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Title Resources Group ("TRG" and the "JV"), one of the nation's leading title insurance underwriters, today announced that HomeServices of America ("HomeServices") is acquiring a minority stake in TRG. Financial terms were not disclosed. HomeServices, an affiliate of Berkshire Hathaway, is the nation's largest residential real estate company, based on closed transactions.

HomeServices is joining TRG's other major shareholders, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Realogy Holdings Corp., in participating in the JV. The expanded roster of joint venture partners will be instrumental in accelerating TRG's mission and growth as the title underwriter built for the real estate industry.

"HomeServices of America is a long-time, valued customer of TRG, and we're thrilled to welcome them as a significant shareholder to our joint venture. We look forward to working with their team to expand our collaboration in the months and years ahead, further accelerating our growth," said Scott McCall, president and CEO, Title Resources Group.

"Our strengthened partnership with Title Resources Group further enhances the ability of HomeServices' sales associates to provide clients with a one-stop shopping approach to delivering the American dream of homeownership," said Gino Blefari, CEO, HomeServices. "We're excited to be a part of this joint venture with Scott McCall and his team, as well as our other partners at Centerbridge and Realogy."

"We are pleased to partner with HomeServices of America on this compelling JV," said Kevin Mahony, managing director at Centerbridge. "The investment in TRG by its long-time customer validates the bright prospects for the business, and we are excited about the strategic benefits of expanding the relationship. HomeServices' perspective and track record of success will be invaluable as we shape and execute TRG's growth and value creation plan together."

"The continued investment in TRG's future is a powerful endorsement of Realogy's strategy to unleash the underwriter's growth potential and reinforces our confidence in the exciting opportunity of this business," said Ryan Schneider, CEO and President, Realogy.

About Title Resources Group (TRG)

Title Resources Group – the underwriter built for the real estate industry – is one of the nation's largest title insurance underwriters, according to the American Land Title Association's 2021 market share data. A joint venture with Centerbridge Partners, L.P. and Realogy Holdings Corp., TRG serves title insurance agents in 37 states and the District of Columbia. With $163 million in liquid assets at year-end 2021, its financial strength and stability are rated A' (Unsurpassed) by Demotech, Inc., and B++ (Good) by AM Best Rating Services, and since its inception, the company has consistently operated profitably without a net operating loss in any fiscal year. With a mission to provide knowledgeable and responsive underwriting solutions, TRG is dedicated to growing lifelong relationships and maintaining quality through integrity and financial stability. For more information, please visit www.titleresources.com.

About HomeServices of America

HomeServices of America, Inc., through its operating companies, is the nation's largest residential real estate company based on closed transactions and is a premier provider of homeownership services, including brokerage, mortgage, franchising, settlement, property and casualty insurance, relocation services and more. HomeServices of America is the owner of the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Real Living Real Estate residential real estate franchise networks. HomeServices is owned by Berkshire Hathaway Energy, a consolidated subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. For more information visit www.homeservices.com.

About Centerbridge Partners, L.P.

Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is a private investment management firm employing a flexible approach across investment disciplines — private equity, credit and real estate — in an effort to develop the most attractive opportunities for our investors. The Firm was founded in 2005 and as of February 28, 2022 has approximately $33 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London. Centerbridge is dedicated to partnering with world-class management teams across targeted industry sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.centerbridge.com.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021. For more information, please visit www.realogy.com.

