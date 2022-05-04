American Homes 4 Rent Announces Retirement of Industry Veteran and Chief Investment Officer Jack Corrigan

Mr. Corrigan will maintain his role on the Company's Board of Trustees

CALABASAS, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) ("American Homes 4 Rent" or the "Company"), a leading provider of high-quality single-family homes for rent, today announced that Jack Corrigan will be retiring from his role as Chief Investment Officer effective May 31, 2022, and will continue to assist in the transition of his role over the balance of the year. Mr. Corrigan will also continue to serve on the Company's Board of Trustees.

"Jack was one of the original members of the American Homes 4 Rent team and had the foresight in the early days of the single-family rental industry to create a nimble, strategic approach to home acquisitions that helped lay the foundation for our growth," said David Singelyn, Chief Executive Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. "Thanks to Jack and his team, who drove the expansion of our acquisitions to include land for the development of new home communities, today we are one of the nation's top builders."

From 2012 to 2019, Mr. Corrigan served in a dual role of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Investment Officer of American Homes 4 Rent. Previously, he was Chief Operating Officer of American Homes 4 Rent Advisor, LLC, the Company's former manager, from 2011 to 2013.

"During his tenure with the Company, Jack always championed our team, engaging, inspiring and guiding many of our current leaders into the thriving careers they have today," added Mr. Singelyn. "As he steps away from our day-to-day business, we wish him nothing but the best and thank him for his vision, expertise and optimism in helping to build American Homes 4 Rent into the leader it is today. We look forward to his continuing contributions as a Trustee."

"I feel proud to be a part of the team that we've created at American Homes 4 Rent and am confident that I'm leaving the operation in good hands," said Mr. Corrigan. "Early on, we contributed to the rehabilitation of many neighborhoods during the Great Recession, creating thousands of jobs in the process. Today, we're doing our small part to alleviate the housing shortage through the development of our new home communities. I'm grateful to all the current and former team members who collectively made all of these accomplishments possible."

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and resident satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of December 31, 2021, we owned 57,024 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

