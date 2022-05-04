Tβ4 Shows Potential as a Combination Treatment for Diabetes-Induced Complications of the Cornea

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCQB: RGRX) ("RegeneRx"), a clinical-stage drug development company focused on tissue protection, repair, and regeneration, is reporting that researchers have demonstrated the therapeutic efficacy of Thymosin Beta 4 (Tβ4) as a combination treatment against hyperglycemia (diabetic)-induced changes in human corneal epithelial cells.

"Our study elucidates for the first time that a Tβ4 and vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) combo treatment plays a crucial role in regulating the tight junction stability and cytoskeleton rearrangement [of the cornea], which are closely related to barrier integrity. Furthermore, Tβ4 strongly establishes its role as an adjunctive treatment for diabetic corneal impediments with no side effects, thereby easing the disadvantages of present methods of [eye] care," according to the research team.

The research was presented at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2022 meeting, held May 1-4, 2022, in Denver, Colorado. The research team included scientists and physicians from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, MI; the University of Central Florida College of Health Professors and Sciences in Orlando, FL; and Mansoura University in Mansoura, Egypt. The research was funded by the National Institutes of Health, the Eversight Center for Vision and Eye Banking Research, and Research to Prevent Blindness.

About RegeneRx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

RegeneRx is focused on the development of novel therapeutic peptides, including Thymosin beta 4 (Tβ4) and its constituent fragments, for tissue and organ protection, repair, and regeneration. RegeneRx currently has three drug candidates in clinical development for ophthalmic, cardiac/neuro and dermal indications, four active strategic licensing agreements in the U.S., China, and Pan Asia (Korea and Japan, among others), and the EU, and has patents and patent applications covering its products in many countries throughout the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements made under the provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include but are not limited to statements from us, our partners, or within research published by third parties. There can be no assurance that positive results from any research or clinical trial by the Company, its collaborators, or independent parties in the U.S. or any other country will result in subsequent clinical confirmation or future value. There can also be no assurance that any of the Company's drug candidates will result in any approved products in the U.S. or any other country. Please view risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including those identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and subsequent quarterly reports filed on Form 10-Q, as well as other filings it makes with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements in this press release represent the Company's views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation to update this information, as a result of future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

