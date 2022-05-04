Uncharted Learning Congratulates 32 INCubatoredu Teams Competing in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge

Student entrepreneurs from across the state will pitch their startups at Texas A&M this Friday
COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Learning, a national nonprofit committed to helping students develop resilience and problem-solving skills through entrepreneurship, congratulates the high school teams competing in Texas High School Ideas Challenge, hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M. 32 of the 42 teams have developed their products and pitches through the Uncharted Learning INCubatoredu entrepreneurship curriculum, which focuses on problem-solution identification, customer and idea exploration, and authentic pitching opportunities.
"It is such an honor for teams to be selected as finalists in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge and we're so proud to see that 32 of the 42 teams chosen have completed the INCubatoredu curriculum. The creativity and critical thinking demonstrated by these teams illustrates the power of offering authentic entrepreneurship opportunities in high school," said Christy Scott, Executive Director of Uncharted Learning.
The following INCubatoredu teams are competing:
Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD
FYDER, LLC
Boerne Champion High School, Boerne ISD
Bonsai Chef
Canyon High School, Comal ISD
Stoozies
Centennial High School, Frisco ISD
Chance Tickets
Investa Sport
iPath American English
sMile
Trainee
WorkBee
Elgin High School, Elgin ISD
Gspeak
House of Hope
Infinity
Frisco High School, Frisco ISD
H.E.M.A.
Heritage High School, Frisco ISD
J.S.I. Wind Turbine EV
Stewup
Lake Belton High School, Belton ISD
FamilyPod
Lake Travis High School, Lake Travis ISD
512View
Fli-Ball
Genetic-Fit
LogSense
Midlothian High School, Midlothian ISD
AirLivery
Carseat Infant Detection System
Compactables
Tesoro
Vista Ridge High School, Leander ISD
AutoCans
Capacipack
FlashFish
Paw Pantry
SmartWeights
Traverse Marketplace
Westlake High School, Eanes ISD
M.T. Equipment Backpacking Table
PharmAssist
The Texas High School Ideas Challenge is the only statewide entrepreneurial contest offered exclusively to high school students across Texas. The Challenge is modeled after the Raymond Ideas Challenge available to current Texas A&M students. On Friday, May 7, finalist teams will compete in front of a panel of judges for nearly $15,000 in prize money from 11am to 4pm. Awards, including a People's Choice Award, will be announced during the Reception from 5pm to 7pm. Complete details can be found here.
About Uncharted Learning
Uncharted Learning is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to kick start students for life by equipping them with real-world skills. The company helps inspire them to discover their passions, strengthen their capabilities and create their own futures. Its programs offer authentic, rigorous entrepreneurship experiences to students in 250 schools across the U.S. and Australia. Since 2013, Uncharted Learning's year-long INCubatoredu program has prepared students to succeed in a changing global economy.
