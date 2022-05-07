Resecurity Named in Clutch's Top 100 B2B Service Provider for Sustaining Triple-Digit Growth

LA-based cybersecurity and risk management platform recognized for sustaining triple-digit growth since 2018 by leading B2B review platform

LOS ANGELES, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, a Los Angeles-based cybersecurity and intelligence company, has been named one of Clutch's Top 100 B2B Service Providers for Sustained Growth. The Clutch Top 100 aggregates revenue from the top companies on the platform to rank the highest-growing B2B providers based on their growth over the years.

Resecurity was one of two cybersecurity companies to make the exclusive list, reporting an impressive 233.77% absolute revenue growth. Resecurity has fueled this growth with strategic investments into R&D, expanding its international and channel sales presence and scaling its industry partnerships. In addition to their recognition from Clutch, Resecurity has been named one of the fastest-growing companies by Inc. Magazine and the Financial Times (FT).

"With organizations facing hundreds of threats each day, there has never been a greater need for cybersecurity and threat intelligence. We are proud to be recognized for sustaining our rapid growth alongside fellow innovators. It validates our business development strategy and R&D investments into SaaS-delivered solutions and the critical role cybersecurity will continue to play in today's global market," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Resecurity, Inc.

Resecurity's SaaS solution combines XDR/endpoint protection, cyber threat intelligence and digital risk management, enabling customers ranging from Fortune 500 corporations to governments to protect their ecosystem. The innovative platform allows administrators to reduce potential blind spots and security gaps by quickly seeing in-depth analysis and specific artifacts obtained through the dark web, botnets activity, network intelligence and high-quality threat intelligence data.

"The Clutch 100 growth lists are meant to highlight the top service providers based on their growth during a challenging period," said Clutch Customer Success Manager Aaron Morales. "The leaders are recognized because of their ability to work through adversity, willingness to participate, and commitment to their clients."

Clutch is a leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers, serving over half a million buyers and sellers of services using the Clutch platform each month. The top 100 sustained-growth companies' rank is based on their absolute revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. The service providers on this list are headquartered in the United States, Canada, Ukraine, the UK, Singapore, and other countries across the globe.

Visit https://resecurity.com/ to learn more about Resecurity's cyber intelligence solutions and upcoming events.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine and The Financial Times. An official member of AFCEA, NDIA, SIA and Infragard. To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

About Clutch

Clutch is the leading ratings and reviews platform for IT, marketing, and business service providers. Each month, over half a million buyers and sellers of services use the Clutch platform, and the user base is growing over 50% a year. Clutch has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the U.S. and has been listed as a top 50 startup by LinkedIn.

