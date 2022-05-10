Avantor® and Cytovance Biologics Collaborate to Accelerate Plasmid DNA Development for Biopharma Customers

Collaboration will accelerate plasmid optimization and sourcing services for new and existing viral vector and mRNA-based vaccine and therapeutic customers

RADNOR, Pa., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avantor, Inc. (NYSE: AVTR), a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the life sciences, advanced technologies and applied materials industries, and Cytovance Biologics, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in the manufacturing of high-quality plasmid DNA have entered into an agreement to manufacture research and GMP grade plasmids for biopharma customers. This collaboration extends Avantor's leadership in providing critical materials for next-generation vaccines and therapeutics focused on cell and gene therapy and mRNA drug manufacturing and expands Cytovance Biologics' global commercial reach.

Plasmid DNA is one of the most critical process elements in viral vector-based gene therapy and mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. This new relationship will allow Avantor to provide global biopharma customers and contract manufacturing organizations access to plasmid DNA and other mission-critical inputs used in research, clinical testing and manufacturing scale-up and commercialization by leveraging Cytovance Biologics' plasmid cGMP manufacturing capabilities.

"Demand for therapeutic biologics in the gene therapy space is increasing rapidly and will require increased manufacturing capacity and expertise," said Dr. Ger Brophy, Executive Vice President, Biopharma Production for Avantor. "Our collaboration with Cytovance Biologics demonstrates our commitment to cell and gene therapy biomanufacturers and will support our role in unlocking the potential these therapies hold for patients around the globe."

Naomi Seresinhe, Senior Vice President of Business Operations for Cytovance Biologics stated, "Production of plasmid DNA extends our microbial capabilities to support the growth of the cell and gene therapy space. We are delighted to be working closely with Avantor to support the biopharmaceutical industry on a global level."

"Avantor looks forward to our collaboration with Cytovance Biologics to move science forward through expanding our capacity, educating customers on our unique capabilities, and engaging with new and potential customers in this growing space," added Dr. Brophy.

About Avantor

Avantor®, a Fortune 500 company, is a leading global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. Our portfolio is used in virtually every stage of the most important research, development and production activities in the industries we serve. Our global footprint enables us to serve more than 225,000 customer locations and gives us extensive access to research laboratories and scientists in more than 180 countries. We set science in motion to create a better world. For more information, visit avantorsciences.com and find us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook .

