Beneva Selects Mitchell to Streamline Claims Management

Canadian insurer will leverage the company's advanced technology to help simplify automotive claims processing and expedite settlement

Mitchell, an Enlyte company (PRNewsfoto/Mitchell International) (PRNewswire)

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, an Enlyte company and leading technology and information provider for the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, today announced that Beneva, the largest insurance mutual in Canada, selected its enterprise claims management suite of solutions. These solutions are designed to improve claims handling efficiency and accuracy, helping Beneva meet the needs of its more than 3.5 million members and customers.

Beneva conducted an extensive review of its technology platforms before choosing Mitchell as its provider of automotive claims workflow, appraisal and total loss technologies.

"Our customers are at the heart of everything we do," said Jonathan Pilon, director of claims, commercial partnerships and appraisal at Beneva. "Using Mitchell's innovative solutions, we can meet their expectations for a fast and easy digital claims experience. We're also well positioned to enhance that experience in the future by leveraging artificial intelligence and other breakthrough technologies to automate key steps in the claims process."

Among the Mitchell solutions selected by Beneva are Mitchell WorkCenter and Mitchell Cloud Estimating. Mitchell WorkCenter will help the carrier efficiently manage appraisal auditing and review, repair status, reporting and total loss. With Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, Beneva and its affiliated collision repair facilities can write estimates from any Internet-enabled smartphone, tablet or laptop computer. Its scalable, cloud-based architecture made it possible for the insurer to deploy the technology to more than 600 appraisers and auto body shops in just one week.

"We're thrilled to support one of Canada's top insurers and leading providers in Quebec," said Debbie Day, executive vice president and general manager of Mitchell's Auto Physical Damage division. "Since the 2020 Canadian launch of Mitchell Cloud Estimating, we've continued to expand our North American footprint—helping carriers and collision repairers on both sides of the border streamline workflows, improve productivity and digitize the claims process."

About Mitchell International

Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions to form Enlyte, a parent brand with more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

For more information, please visit www.mitchell.com or follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellClaims and @MitchellRepair for property casualty and collision repair updates.

About Beneva

Beneva is the largest insurance mutual in Canada with more than 3.5 million members and customers. Beneva employs over 5,000 dedicated employees: people looking out for people. Its human approach is rooted in mutualist values that are shared by its employees. With $25 billion in assets, Beneva positions itself as a major player in the insurance and financial services industry. Its head office is located in Quebec City.

For more information, please visit www.beneva.ca.

