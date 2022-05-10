Marcia Dempster from Keeper Security Named on CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel List

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Marcia Dempster, Senior Director of Channel Sales, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. This esteemed list honors the incredible accomplishments of female leaders in the IT channel. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors, and solution providers whose vision, expertise, and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

Keeper Security (PRNewswire)

This recognition is very relevant at a time when Keeper is making a large investment in channel, re-structuring the channel program, and ready to recruit partners (VARs, MSPs, ISVs, and SIs) all over the world who are ready to take advantage of the incredible opportunity to protect passwords, secrets and connections for every business and every organization.

Marcia Dempster is the Senior Director of Channel Sales at Keeper Security, the leading Enterprise Password Security platform. She is responsible for maintaining strategic relationships with partners, VARs, MSPs and distributors and their vast networks of trusted advisers. Marcia brings 15 years of technology and channel experience to her role. Prior to Keeper, Marcia was the National Channel Manager at Armor Security. Before that she led the Cloud Platform Executive Team within CDW's Cloud Practice. She is very involved in women's enablement groups like Alliance of Channel Women (Marcia was the recipient of ACW's elite LEAD Award in 2019) and is a board member of the Cloud Girls national organization. Marcia is a proud graduate of Michigan State University and resides in downtown Chicago.

"Marcia's leadership and influence has significantly contributed to channel success within the Keeper community and beyond," shared Mark Cravotta, Chief Revenue Officer of Keeper Security. "Marcia's broad expertise, commitment to channel growth, and passion for technology shows in everything she does, and we are proud to have her on the Keeper team."

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC .

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security, Inc. ("Keeper") is transforming the way organizations and individuals protect their credentials, secrets, connections and sensitive digital assets to significantly reduce the risks of identity security-related cyberattacks while gaining visibility and control. Keeper is the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge security cloud services trusted by millions of people and thousands of organizations for password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote infrastructure access and encrypted messaging.

Keeper's products are the highest-rated in the industry across G2, Trustpilot, PCMag and U.S. News & World Report. For the last several years, Keeper has received several InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine for its cybersecurity enterprise software. Keeper is SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified and FIPS 140-2 validated and Keeper is the only enterprise password management solution listed on the FedRAMP marketplace. Keeper is backed by Insight Partners, a leading venture capital and private equity firm with $90b AUM.

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security