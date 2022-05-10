Nintex Named a Leader in Workflow and Content Automation by Aragon Research

Independent research and advisory firm identified Nintex for continuous product innovation and leadership in the rapidly evolving Workflow and Content Automation (WCA) market

BELLEVUE, Wash., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nintex, the global standard for process intelligence and automation, today announced that Aragon Research has named the company a leader in The Aragon Research Globe™ for Workflow and Content Automation (WCA), 2022. Within its latest vendor evaluation report, Aragon reviewed 13 key software providers that are leading the charge by finding innovative ways to automate content and ultimately digitally transform.

Nintex is the global standard for process management and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA). (PRNewsfoto/Nintex) (PRNewswire)

Aragon reports that once the digitization of paper-based processes has been achieved, true productivity can result "when the process for creating and routing documents that are part of contracts and onboarding is semi- or fully-automated." With modern WCA software solutions, enterprises can take advantage of automated process documentation intelligence that negates the need for human intervention.

To download a complimentary copy of Aragon's WCA Globe for 2022 visit: https://www.nintex.com/resources/aragon-report-2022-workflow-and-content-automation/

"Transforming the way people work, whether from home or the office, is just as critical today as it was at the start of the pandemic," said Nintex CEO Eric Johnson. "Nintex is honored to be named a Leader by Aragon Research, and our ongoing commitment is to help Nintex customers and partners turn manual, paper-based and repetitive processes into fully digital experiences with our easy-to-use, intelligent automation platform."

Commercial enterprises and government agencies are successfully designing and deploying streamlined digital processes with the Nintex Process Platform, making a significant contribution to creating satisfying employee, customer and partner experiences. Today, more than 10,000 organizations, including more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, and hundreds of partners worldwide standardize on Nintex to automate work and to maintain a competitive advantage.

"As a leader in The Aragon Research Globe for Workflow and Content Automation 2022, Nintex is well positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and power a new generation of enterprise applications that completely automate old forms-based processes," said Aragon Research Lead Analyst, Jim Lundy. "Now with nearly $300 million in annual revenue, Nintex continues to add solutions and capabilities into its suite of process intelligence and automation tools that Center of Excellence (COE) groups need to consider."

In the report, Nintex is highlighted as an innovative software vendor that "has helped to pioneer a no-code/low-code approach to both content and process automation, as well as the discovery and mapping of processes." Aragon also notes the company's most recent acquisitions: DTM market leader AssureSign in June 2021, and Kryon Systems in February 2022 stating that "Nintex is also not standing still in the RPA space."

Process management and automation capabilities offered within the company's next generation cloud automation platform, Nintex Workflow Cloud, include: Nintex Promapp® for process mapping; Nintex Forms and Nintex Workflow for creating process apps and automated workflows with clicks, not code; Nintex RPA for automating repetitive tasks; Nintex DocGen® for automating document creation; Nintex Analytics for optimizing workflows; and Nintex AssureSign® to sign documents quickly and securely from anywhere.

Industry leaders like Zoom, AstraZeneca, and Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC, as well as government agencies and municipalities like the City and County of Denver and the City of Garland, Texas, all report significant results and customer/stakeholder satisfaction leveraging Nintex to easily manage, automate and optimize simple to complex content-based processes and workflows.

To re-imagine your own business processes and put automation to work - from workflow to document or robotic process automation (RPA) - within your organization, request a Nintex demo at www.nintex.com/request-demo.

Media Contact

Laetitia Smith

laetitia.smith@nintex.com

cell: +64 21154 7114

About Nintex

Nintex is the global standard for process intelligence and automation. Today more than 10,000 public and private sector organizations across 90 countries turn to the Nintex Process Platform to accelerate progress on their digital transformation journeys by quickly and easily managing, automating and optimizing business processes. Learn more by visiting www.nintex.com and experience how Nintex and its global partner network are shaping the future of Intelligent Process Automation (IPA).

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Aragon Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nintex