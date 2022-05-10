OHLA USA ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF DANIEL RUIZ AS CEO

NEW YORK, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, OHLA USA announced that Ashok Patel, P.E., Chief Executive Officer (CEO), will retire from the company, in July 2022. Daniel Ruiz, who has served OHLA USA as Chief Operating Officer (COO) since 2019, has been named CEO of OHLA USA. Daniel will lead the company and its various subsidiaries across the United States.

"Ashok's many contributions have created significant opportunities for OHLA USA across the U.S., making him an admired leader in the construction industry," said Mr. Ruiz. "His vision has guided the integration of the diverse OHLA USA subsidiary companies into a unified brand, resulting in a streamlined and more efficient and results-driven organization. I am excited for the opportunity to lead OHLA USA, where we will continue to offer our clients solutions-oriented construction services that result in safe and sustainable infrastructure."

Daniel Ruiz brings 23 years of construction experience to his new role as CEO of OHLA USA. In his previous role as COO, he was responsible for overseeing all operations and was accountable for the successful completion and overall profitability of the company's diverse U.S. portfolio of projects.

Mr. Ruiz has served in senior executive positions in the United States for 15 years. He began his career at Dragados, where he assumed roles of increasing responsibility that allowed him to gain extensive industry knowledge and proficiency through the delivery of challenging transportation infrastructure projects in Spain, Canada, and the U.S. Prior to joining OHLA USA, Mr. Ruiz served as COO of a Florida-based construction company. He was involved in managing high-profile mega contracts, including P3 initiatives such as the I-595 Corridor Improvement project in Florida and the Rt. Hon. Herb Gray Parkway in Ontario, Canada.

"Daniel has been a trusted partner for the past three years. Our strong working relationship will result in a seamless transition. I am confident that, under Daniel's dedicated leadership, OHLA USA will soar to new heights of success," said Mr. Patel. "I am fortunate to have had the support of so many wonderful people during my time at OHLA USA. Through hard work and determination, we have built a successful brand that makes a difference in the lives of our fellow citizens who depend on the safety and reliability of the structures we build and who benefit from local job creation and economic development in the communities we serve."

Ashok's remarkable career began at the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), where he was awarded the President's Circle Award for demonstrated ability in the areas of customer service, safety, innovation, productivity, and quality. In 2009, Ashok joined Judlau Contracting, Inc., subsequently a subsidiary of OHLA USA, a division of Madrid-based OHLA Group. Ashok brought with him more than two decades of expertise in engineering and construction. After two successful years as COO of OHLA USA, Ashok was appointed CEO in 2017 leading the company through tremendous growth and expansion, pursuing and completing a wide range of prominent contracts throughout the country specializing in both heavy civil and vertical construction.

In retirement, Mr. Patel looks forward to spending time with his family, traveling extensively, and focusing on philanthropic activities.

About OHLA USA

OHLA USA, a subsidiary of Madrid-based OHLA Group, has been operating in the United States for more than 15 years. Last year, it was selected as Contractor of the Year by the editors of Engineering News-Record California & Northwest.

The United States is a core market for the OHLA Group. Its management team is firmly committed to expanding strategically in the market by providing clients with innovative solutions to build infrastructure that generates economic growth and prosperity.

Among OHLA USA's contracts: the improvement of the I-5 highway in Los Angeles for $379 million, the largest contract achieved by the firm since 2017, the year in which it was awarded the improvement of the I-405 highway, in California, for $1.4 billion.

Other premier projects being executed by the company include a contract to improve accessibility to the New York City subway, the reconstruction and widening of I-294 from Grand Avenue to Wolf Road in Illinois, and the construction of the South Corridor Bus Rapid Transit project in Florida.

