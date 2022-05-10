POWERHOUSE PERFORMERS TAPPED FOR THE 7TH ANNUAL BLACK MUSIC HONORS KID 'N PLAY, 112, CARL THOMAS, RAHEEM DEVAUGHN, PJ MORTON, AMBER RILEY, TASHA PAGE-LOCKHART AND MORE TO CELEBRATE LEGENDARY TRAILBLAZERS

Commemorating Black Music Month and Juneteenth, Black Music Honors Recognizes the Significant Contributions of African-American Music

Televised Special Airing in National Broadcast Syndication June 4 - July 3 and on Bounce TV June 25

CHICAGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th Annual Black Music Honors announces its incredible roster of performers for a star-studded celebration of influential music legends with a live studio audience taping at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Ga. on Thursday, May 19 (tickets available at BlackMusicHonors.com and Ticketmaster.com). There will be a special Juneteenth highlight recognizing the national federal holiday.

Black Music Honors (PRNewsfoto/Central City Productions) (PRNewswire)

Performers gracing the stage at this year's power-packed televised show includes popular late 80's Hip-Hop Duo Kid N' Play; GRAMMY-Award-Winning Supergroup 112; Multi-Award-Winning Music Veteran Carl Thomas; Three-Time GRAMMY-Nominated, "The Love King," Raheem DeVaughn; Compton-Bred Actress and Songbird Amber Riley; Multi-GRAMMY Award Winning Artist PJ Morton; Multi-Hyphenate Crooner and Penman Eric Bellinger; Powerhouse Songster and Serenader Avery Wilson; Multifaceted Entertainer and Rising Artist Jade Novah; Viral Vocal Teen Prodigy Keedron Bryant; Gospel Sweethearts Ajah and Rhea Walls from Multi-GRAMMY-Nominated and Stellar Awards winners The Walls Group; Multi-Talented Vocalist and Sunday Best Season Six Winner Tasha Page-Lockhart; Gospel Songstress and Sunday Best Season One Winner Crystal Aikin; NAACP-Image-Award-Nominated Singer and Actress Sheléa; Billboard-Chart-Topping Singer-Songwriter Kevin Ross; and Two-Decade-Spanning Independent Artist and GRAMMY Award-Nominee Eric Roberson.

Kicking off the 2022 BMH Honorees is Award-Winning Singer-Songwriter Keri Hilson who is tapped to receive the Music and Songwriter Icon Award. Multi-Award-Winning Gospel Duo Mary Mary will be presented with the Gospel Icon Award; Five-Time GRAMMY Nominee Tevin Campbell is set to receive the R&B Icon Award; Award-Winning Supergroup Dru Hill is to be recognized with the Urban Music Icon Award and will do a special performance in celebration of their 25th anniversary; NAACP Image Award-Winning Singer Karyn White will be honored with the Soul Music Award; and the Legendary R&B Group The Whispers will take home the Legends Award for their incredible nearly six decade music career. Two-Time GRAMMY Winner LeToya Luckett and Comedian DeRay Davis are co-hosting this year.

National Broadcast Syndication airing June 4 - July 3 and on Bounce TV June 25. For live-taping tickets go to www.blackmusichonors.com or you can purchase by clicking here.

For more information about Black Music Honors, visit www.blackmusichonors.com or connect on social media @blackmusichonors on Facebook and Instagram or @blackmusichonor on Twitter.

All photos are courtesy of Central City Productions

2022 BLACK MUSIC HONORS PERFORMERS

2022 BLACK MUSIC HONORS HOSTS

2022 BLACK MUSIC HONORS HONOREES

