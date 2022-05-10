Real Time Medical Systems HONORS St. Joseph's Health During NAACOS SPRING Conference

In recognition of winning the 2022 NAACOS Leaders in Quality Excellence Award for improved patient outcomes and total cost of care savings, Real Time hosts event in their honor

BALTIMORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 2022 NAACOS Spring Conference held in April, St. Joseph's Health Accountable Care Organization (Mission Health Coordinated Care) was one of three ACOs selected by the NAACOS Quality Committee to receive the Leaders in Quality Excellence Award for their outstanding efforts to improve the quality and safety of patient care and advance population health goals. Following the awards ceremony, Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading and KLAS Rated interventional analytics solution, hosted a commemorative event to honor the achievements of their customer.

From left, Angela Vintz, Director of Network Development – Real Time, Jim Giordano, Executive Director – St. Joseph’s Health, Joan Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer – Real Time, Laurie Obitz, Chief Operating Officer – Real Time (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to have been selected for this prestigious award and to continue our partnership with Real Time," states Jim Giordano, Executive Director at St. Joseph's Health. "The improvements in our patient outcomes, reduced total cost of care, and strengthened partnerships with our skilled nursing networks are a true testament of our team's dedication and the support of partners like Real Time who help support our efforts in improving quality of care."

With a focus on improving patient outcomes in the post-acute setting, St. Joseph's Health identified multiple opportunities to impact quality, total cost of care, and patient satisfaction. Through the creation of a post-acute nurse navigator role and the implementation of Real Time's interventional analytics solution, St. Joseph's Health reduced their skilled nursing facility (SNF) readmission rates from 24% to 15.9% - resulting in a 35% reduction in total cost of care. The ability to monitor patient progress and outcomes at the SNF enabled this program to scale across all of St. Joseph Health's value-based care programs where similar outcomes have been achieved. Additionally, the partnership with Real Time has enabled St. Joseph's Health to establish a collaborative relationship with the SNFs in their high performing network resulting in a 40% increase in post-acute network referrals.

"On behalf of the entire Real Time Team, we are extremely proud of the significant impact that St. Joseph's Health has achieved in improving quality and patient outcomes," states Joan Neuscheler, Chief Executive Officer at Real Time. "We are truly honored to continue to partner with their team, as we work together to improve patient care in the post-acute setting and achieve value-based outcomes for the patients they serve."

Keri DeSalvo

VP, Marketing

kdesalvo@realtimemed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Real Time Medical Systems