Unleashed Brands Names Chris Andrews As New CIO

Youth Enrichment Platform Company Adds Key New Role to Innovate IT Development

DALLAS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unleashed Brands, a franchise growth-focused platform company that includes portfolio brands Urban Air Adventure Park, Snapology, The Little Gym, XP League, Class 101 and Premier Martial Arts, is expanding its leadership team by hiring Chris Andrews and appointing him to the company's newly-created position of Chief Information Officer.

Andrews has served as CIO for Smoothie King for the past three years and held similar positions previously with Pei Wei Asian Diner and On the Border. His career started with his family's IT outsourcing company before moving into consulting. He has worked with a wide variety of technological solutions and has experience with IT effectiveness reviews, security penetration testing, data warehouse design and IT governance reviews.

The new CIO position emerged as a result of the high-growth period Unleashed Brands is experiencing and the continued expansion of the platform. Andrews' role will help the leadership team develop and implement direction for Unleashed Brands technology stack and data lake infrastructure, as he will work closely with the Chief Marketing Officer, Chief Growth Officer, and Vice President of Revenue Strategy & Analytics.

"This new hire highlights the need for a larger executive team to support our growing platform and franchisees," said Michael O. Browning Jr., Founder & CEO of Unleashed Brands. "Chris brings experience and knowledge of the information technology landscape, coupled with tremendous leadership and entrepreneurial drive. This will be instrumental in the company's continued success, and we are thrilled to have him on board."

Unleashed Brands is backed by a management team with more than 150 years of combined consumer industry experience, focused on serving families. It continues to grow its industry-leading platform to better serve and support families as Moms and Dads seek to "Build Great Kids."

