The World Economic Forum Awards Emerge, a Metaverse Company, Technology Pioneer Distinction

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerge, a social virtual connection company that recently launched its first product that brings touch and emotion to the Metaverse, was selected by the World Economic Forum amongst the 100 most promising Technology Pioneers of 2022. Emerge was founded in 2015 by co-founders Isaac Castro, Sly Spencer Lee, and Mauricio Teran; and has built a unique technology platform with granted patents that includes an ultrasound sensor innovation , as well as having launched its first consumer product that enables people to feel connected over distance through 'bare hands' tactile immersive experiences.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers represent a group of early-to-growth stage companies from around the world that are at the cutting edge of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their recognition of being a Technology Pioneer, Emerge Co-founder and Co-CEO Isaac Castro will be invited to participate in World Economic Forum activities, events, and discussions throughout the year. Emerge will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Emerge to our 2022 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Saemoon Yoon, Community Lead, Technology Pioneers, World Economic Forum. "Emerge and its fellow pioneers are at the forefront of industries that are critical to solving some of our world's most complex issues today. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We're honored to be acknowledged as a pioneer by the World Economic Forum", said Emerge Co-founder and Co-CEO, Sly Lee. "It is a great recognition of the immense efforts our team has put into developing a unique technology and product that we hope can make a meaningful impact in the lives of people. We are excited to explore how we can better connect, play, and express emotions in the metaverse."

For the first time, over one-third of selected Technology Pioneer firms are led by women, well above the industry average . The firms also come from regions all around the world, creating a truly global community. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 30 countries, with Vietnam, Rwanda and Czech Republic represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. This year's Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology, and many more.

The Emerge Home system is available on a limited basis. For more information about Emerge, please visit: www.emerge.io and Emerge Discord: https://discord.com/invite/9BcU63jxNu .

About Emerge: Emerge is a social virtual connection company building a new paradigm for human connection and interaction by enabling the tactile metaverse. The first step to rolling out the Emerge platform is a flagship product called Emerge Home™, a virtual gathering space to physically feel, connect and play with your loved ones through visuals, audio, and touch with bare hands - enabled by a new category of consumer device, the Emerge Wave-1, that uses ultrasound to create tactile sensations you can physically feel. Based in Los Angeles, CA, Emerge is backed by notable investors such as Metaverse thought leader Matthew Ball, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt's Steel Perlot, Blizzard Entertainment co-founder Mike Morhaime, Twitch co-founder Kevin Lin, Riot Games co-founder Marc Merrill, and Venture Capital investors M13 and Vulcan Capital.

About World Economic Forum: The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

About the Technology Pioneers:

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Additional information on this year's Technology Pioneers can be found at: https://widgets.weforum.org/techpioneers-2022/index.html .

