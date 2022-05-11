adm Group acquires Lapine and Effectus to strengthen consumer and shopper engagement offering

NEW YORK, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- adm Group, a global sustainable marketing execution partner, has strengthened its presence in North America and expanded its service offering to clients through the acquisition of Lapine, a fast-growing consumer engagement agency, and Effectus, a business process and strategy consulting company. Lapine and Effectus are projected to have combined revenues in excess of $130m in 2022.

Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lapine is a consumer engagement agency that, working at enterprise level, connects brands and consumers through a unique formula informed by insights, enabled by technology and executed with certainty. For the last 60 years, Lapine has been a market leader for some of the world's most recognized brands in the retail, consumer packaged goods, hospitality and home goods industries.

Based in Miami, Effectus is an advisory and transformation execution consultancy that improves clients' operational proficiency through tactical business process improvement initiatives. Effectus leverage an integrated network of India support providers that deliver transaction processing and software development services.

Through this acquisition, both companies will be able to offer their US clients access to adm's global supply chain network and in-market expertise across technology, sustainability, insights and marketing effectiveness methodologies.

For adm Group, this forms part of a strategic growth plan to further enhance its client offering, with access to new skillsets and a strengthened local supply chain capability. It builds on two prior acquisitions since 2020 and follows the recent strategic investment from Equistone Partners Europe, a leading European private equity investor.

Justin Barton, Global CEO of adm Group, commented: "Lapine has a longstanding, proud history as a well-run business with outstanding talent, clients and capabilities. Together with Effectus, we see great strategic alignment between their vision for their clients and the service adm provides for our own. We are excited about the breadth this will add to our service offering and technology, and the growth opportunities this partnership brings."

Noah Lapine, CEO, and member of the ownership group of Lapine, added: "Fuelling conversations between brands and consumers is at the core of what we do, so we look forward to the added benefits adm Group will bring to our clients, with their proprietary technology, in-depth expertise and geographical coverage. We feel adm Group is a great cultural fit for Lapine and are excited to begin this journey together."

Chetan Shah, co-founder and CEO of Effectus, commented: "We are excited to work with adm to further strengthen their consulting services for clients. This acquisition brings Effectus' expertise in digital transformation and process innovation to adm's global client base, while giving our clients access to adm's comprehensive network of marketing execution services and skillsets".

About Lapine

Lapine is a consumer engagement agency that brings brand stories to life. By creating multi-sensory experiences, we motivate consumer action, increase brand loyalty and engage personally, emotionally, and physically. It's all done by design to make an impact on consumers and for your brand.

For more information, please visit https://lapineinc.com/

About Effectus

Effectus is an advisory and transformation execution consultancy that improves clients' operational processes through business process improvement initiatives and is on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in the US for two consecutive years.

For more information, please visit https://www.effectuspartners.com/

About adm Group

adm is one of the largest independent sustainable brand execution businesses in the world. We are process experts who consult, reengineer and execute global supply chain solutions that focus on delivering efficiencies, effectiveness and sustainability across the marketing supply chain. We have a global footprint with 46 offices in 33 countries, allowing us to deliver local activation of global strategies for brands across the world.

For more information, please visit https://www.admgroup.com/

