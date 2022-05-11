Memora Health and Reimagine Care Partner to Support Home-Centered Cancer Care for Patients and Care Teams

Oncology at home innovator selects Memora's platform to scale virtual care center and simplify

patient journeys

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Memora Health, the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management, today announced a partnership with Reimagine Care, an innovative provider of technology-enabled services that supports oncologists in delivering high-quality, home-centered, value-based cancer care. The partnership will leverage Memora's clinical intelligence platform to scale Reimagine Care's 24/7 virtual care center to provide at-home support for cancer patients, their families, and care teams.

Memora Health (PRNewsfoto/Memora Health) (PRNewswire)

Data shows that 95 percent of cancer patients prefer chemotherapy and supportive therapies at home, and 50 percent of the cost of these therapies can be saved if they are delivered at home. A survey of healthcare executives also found that 66 percent of executives agree that home-centered oncology care is gaining traction and represents a real opportunity for growth.

Even more significantly, 60 percent of surveyed executives expressed concern that their organizations may fall behind if they don't make the shift to home-centered cancer care in the very near future. Reimagine Care partners with health systems, physicians, and health plans to make home-centered oncology care possible while improving the patient experience as well as costs and outcomes.

"We're thrilled to integrate with Memora Health to increase the efficiency of our virtual care center with their proven digital workflows while delivering a personalized but scalable experience to our patients," said Aaron Gerber, MD, co-founder and CEO of Reimagine Care. "This collaboration empowers us to better engage and serve patients and their families, as well as ultimately help to accelerate the shift to coordinated, home-centered cancer care."

Memora Health's clinical intelligence platform automates two-way patient communication and intelligently triages patient questions and clinical concerns to the appropriate care team members, reducing care team notifications by nearly 40 percent using artificial intelligence. Utilizing deep clinical messaging delivered over text, the platform will enable Reimagine Care to further engage with patients while monitoring symptoms and collecting patient reported outcomes on behalf of its health system and payor partners.

"At Memora we're working to make it easier to extend care beyond the four walls of the clinic," said Manav Sevak, co-founder and CEO of Memora Health. "We're excited to partner with Reimagine Care as they build a new model of home-centered care in oncology, and we're honored to help make the home-care experience simpler for cancer patients, families and care teams."

About Memora Health

Memora Health is the leading technology platform for virtual care delivery and complex care management. Memora partners with leading health systems, health plans, life science companies, and digital health companies to transform the care delivery process for patients and care teams. The company's platform digitizes and automates complex care workflows, supercharging care teams by intelligently triaging patient-reported concerns and data to appropriate care team members and providing patients with proactive, two-way communication on their care journeys. To learn more about Memora's vision to make care more actionable, accessible and always-on, visit memorahealth.com .

About Reimagine Care

Reimagine Care provides technology-enabled services to support health systems and oncologists in delivering high-quality, home-centered, value-based cancer care. The company's holistic approach addresses the clinical, operational and financial challenges in healthcare today that make it challenging for healthcare providers to make the transition to home-centered, value-based care and empower them to innovate and deliver these important, much-needed services for their patients at scale. Please visit www.reimaginecare.com to learn more.

Media Contact: Lara Key, press@memorahealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Memora Health