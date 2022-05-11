Ofinno Awarded Great Place to Work Certification™

97% of Ofinno employees say the research and development lab is a great place to work

RESTON, Va., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ofinno, LLC, a research and development lab pioneering technological innovations in 5G/6G, next-gen Wi-Fi, and emerging media coding, has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work®. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Ofinno. This year, 97% of employees said it is a great place to work – 40 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Ofinno Certified as Great Place to Work (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud to have received a Great Place to Work Certification," said Esmael Dinan, founder and chief executive officer at Ofinno. "At Ofinno, our top priority has always been providing a company culture that is inclusive, respectful, and puts our employees first. This commitment led to Ofinno attracting the world's top talent and has been central to our growth as a leading R&D lab for connective technologies."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great manager at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

"A Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily, it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of global recognition at Great Place to Work. "It is the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that Ofinno is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

Ofinno offers incredible benefits to its employees including free healthcare, unlimited PTO, wellness support, free food, and more. To learn more about working for Ofinno and to see our open positions, please click here.

About Ofinno, LLC

Ofinno, LLC, is a research and development lab based in Northern Virginia, that specializes in inventing and patenting future technologies including 5G/6G, next-gen Wi-Fi, and emerging media coding. Ofinno's innovations solve some of the most important technological issues behind the devices that connect people together every day. Our innovators create the technologies and oversee the entire process from design to the time the technology is sold. For more information about Ofinno, please visit www.ofinno.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

(PRNewsfoto/Ofinno, LLC) (PRNewswire)

