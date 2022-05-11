PetSmart Charities® Celebrates 10 Millionth Pet Adoption

Nonprofit celebrates the millions of families made and invites pet parents to share their adoption stories on TikTok

PHOENIX, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PetSmart Charities, the nation's top funder of animal welfare, has crossed the landmark 10 millionth pet adoption since launching in 1994. Working with more than 2,500 animal welfare partners at Everyday Adoption Centers in PetSmart's retail stores and hosting annual National Adoption Week events, this powerful milestone honors the millions of people who save lives through adoption. Over the past five years alone, PetSmart Charities has granted $75.6 million to fund services such as transport, prevention and medical care that help adoptable pets find new homes.

PetSmart Charities (PRNewswire)

PetSmart Charities facilitates approximately half a million adoptions each year thanks to PetSmart and generous supporters who donate. The majority of funds granted by PetSmart Charities are raised by donations made at PetSmart's registers or online. In fact, more than 70% of donations come directly from pet parents shopping at PetSmart. Each gift supports local animal welfare organizations and other nonprofits that make lives better for pets and the people that love them.

"For us, this meaningful milestone presents a perfect time to reflect on so many stories of unconditional love that led us here," said Aimee Gilbreath, president of PetSmart Charities. "This moment was brought to us by all those who made donations at stores, online or in estate plans. We're grateful for the generosity of those who support our work — and those who opened their hearts and homes to pets in need. As most people discover, it's the pets who end up rescuing their people."

The 10 Millionth Adoption and Celebration

The 10 millionth pet was adopted by the Texas-based De La Rosa family, who spontaneously stopped by the National Adoption Weekend event at their local PetSmart in Harlingen to just "look." They came across a shy, sweet husky. Volunteers explained he had come to their shelter with deep indentations in his neck, the result of an embedded collar after enduring a life of neglect. The entire family fell in love with the husky, who they later named Balto.

To celebrate Balto and every adoption that counted toward the 10 millionth milestone, PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have launched a TikTok 1-in-10 Million Challenge. Pet parents are encouraged to post videos on TikTok sharing their pet adoption story and detailing how their pets rescued them in return. Users are asked to add the #10MillionAdoptions hashtag and set their stories to the PetSmart original soundtrack of "Who Rescued Who," by The Lion Tones.

The Urgent Needs Continue

Today, more than 70% of American households include pets. While the pandemic drove demand for adoptable pets, nearly five million lost, surrendered or abused animals continue to make their way into shelters each year.

During the busy summer seasons, shelters will be overflowing with pets in need of loving homes. PetSmart Charities encourages people to consider adopting animals particularly at risk including large dogs, senior cats and dogs, and kittens. Staffing shortages at shelters have only increased the urgent need for people to adopt.

ABOUT PETSMART CHARITIES

PetSmart Charities is committed to making the world a better place for pets and all who love them. Through its in-store adoption program in all PetSmart® stores across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, PetSmart Charities has helped nearly 10 million pets connect with loving homes. PetSmart Charities also provides grant funding to support organizations that advocate and care for the well-being of all pets and their families. PetSmart Charities' grants and efforts connect pets with loving homes through adoption, improve access to affordable veterinary care and support families in times of crisis with access to food, shelter and disaster relief. Each year, millions of generous supporters help pets in need by donating to PetSmart Charities directly at PetSmartCharities.org, while shopping at PetSmart.com, and by using the PIN pads at checkout registers inside PetSmart stores. In turn, PetSmart Charities efficiently uses more than 90 cents of every dollar donated to fulfill its role as the leading funder of animal welfare in North America, granting more than $500 million since its inception in 1994. Independent from PetSmart LLC, PetSmart Charities is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has received the Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator for the past 18 years in a row – placing it among the top one percent of rated charities. To learn more visit www.PetSmartCharities.org.

ABOUT PETSMART

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,660 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated 10 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

Photo by Delcia Lopez/AP Images for PetSmart Charities (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PetSmart Charities