Quizlet Survey Reveals the State of Mental Health and the Modern Learner

Mental health remains a struggle for Gen Z students, indicating a continued need for resources and support to balance wellbeing and learning success

SAN FRANCISCO, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A new U.S. survey examining Gen Z attitudes toward mental health and learning shows that it remains an issue critical to success for the modern learner, with 57% of respondents indicating their mental health remained the same or got worse compared to last school year. The research was commissioned by global learning platform Quizlet and includes insights from more than 1,000 U.S. Gen Z students as it relates to the impact of mental health and wellbeing on learning.

Highlights of the survey include:

The pandemic fundamentally impacted students' mental health and wellbeing: Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March 2020 , the majority of Gen Z students have faced challenges with anxiety (61%), feeling overwhelmed (55%) and trouble concentrating and studying (51%). Nearly half indicated they've experienced loneliness (49%) and depression (47%).

Mental health is a critical factor in learning success: An overwhelming majority of respondents (95%) indicated mental health has an impact on the quality of their schoolwork, signaling a continued need for resources and open conversations for the modern learner.

In-person schooling alone isn't enough : While Gen Z students in a completely online school format are the most likely (87%) to feel like mental health challenges impact the quality of their schoolwork, more than three quarters (76%) of those in a completely in person format say the same (76%). The majority of Gen-Z form their friendships through socializing in class at school (58%) and in-person socializing via hobbies and sports (48%).

Mental health support for students is underutilized: Nearly half of (49%) Gen Z students say their school offers mental or emotional health support they have not utilized. Further, respondents indicated that free access to mental health screenings or therapy (27%) and greater academic support such as the option for virtual lectures or relaxed timing on assignment deadlines (27%) would be most helpful in managing their mental health during the school year.

While mental health continues to be a critical issue for students today, there are indications of positive new habits that are helping foster mental wellbeing. Sixty percent of respondents indicated the ability to see their friends in person has brought the most happiness this school year, with 47% of Gen Z students looking online to form new friendships. U.S. students are also looking to a variety of outlets to support their mental wellbeing, from listening to music (67%) and talking to friends and family (47%) to exercising and gaming (41%).

"I'm seeing an increase in open conversations among my peers about mental health," said UCLA gymnast and Quizlet college ambassador Kalyany Steele. "Mental health is just as important as physical health. As a student athlete, I need to balance academics, sports, personal time, hobbies and a social life, which can feel like a lot to handle at once. To take care of my well-being, I use the mental health resources offered through my athletic department. It's nice to have people to talk to and people who will listen if you are ever going through a hard time."

When it comes to the top stressors for students, schoolwork has the greatest impact on their mental health. Nearly half of students indicated final exams and end of semester grades are the top source of stress impacting their mental health and wellbeing, indicating a continued need for resources like Quizlet that facilitate personalized learning and help students confidently reach their goals.

"Mental health is a defining issue of our time and has had a profound impact on learning and education," said Stephanie Douglass, Chief People Officer, Quizlet. "As an advocate and resource for learners navigating an increasingly uncertain world, Quizlet has a responsibility to help ensure modern learners have equitable access to helpful resources and to continue to bring conversations about mental health to the forefront. We meet students where they are, serving as a go-to resource to help them prepare for tests, better understand class materials and succeed in school, all in service of supporting them in reducing their stress and building their confidence and pride as they navigate their learning journey."

John Dunkle Ph.D., Sr. Director of Knowledge & Advising at The Jed Foundation , a non-profit that protects emotional health and prevents suicide for teens and young adults, shares guidance for students:

Find coping strategies that help you lower stress, such as doing a physical activity you love, connecting with friends or loved ones you enjoy spending time with, listening to music, trying meditation, reading for pleasure or journaling.

Pay attention to how social media makes you feel. Does it energize you when you use it to connect with friends, but make you feel left out when you scroll other people's feeds? Spend more time doing the things that make you feel good and take breaks from—or stop using—apps or activities that bring you down. And make a point of putting your screen down to connect with friends in person.

If you decide to seek help from a mental health professional, use the first couple sessions to discover what works for you. It can take a bit to get comfortable, especially if it's your first time in therapy. Quizlet's data shows these services are underutilized in schools, but it's important for students to know that most schools are staffed by supportive professionals who are well-trained and committed to helping you get the support you need.

Never underestimate the power of a good night's sleep to improve your mental health. Pay attention to your mood and how it connects with how much sleep you are getting. Find out about "sleep hygiene" habits that can help you get good, restorative sleep.

The survey was fielded online in April 2022 using the Qualtrics Insight Platform with a sample of 1,001 Americans between the ages of 18-25. For more information, please contact QuizletUS@allisonpr.com .

About Quizlet

Quizlet is a global learning platform that provides engaging study tools to help people practice and master whatever they are learning. Every month, over 60 million students, teachers and everyday people use Quizlet to study any subject imaginable for school, work or as part of their personal interests -- including 2 in 3 high school students and 1 in 2 college students in the US. Combining cognitive science and machine learning, Quizlet guides students through adaptive study activities to confidently reach their learning goals. The company offers a combination of free and paid subscriptions for both students and teachers that enable further customization. Quizlet is headquartered in San Francisco, California and is backed by Icon Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Costanoa Ventures and General Atlantic. For more information, please visit www.quizlet.com.

