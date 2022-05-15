ADL Says Buffalo Shooter Latest in A Long Line of White Supremacist Terrorists Who Embraced Racist, Antisemitic "Great Replacement Theory" Killer's manifesto called for a "real war" of "the Gentiles versus the Jews"

NEW YORK, May 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The alleged white supremacist who opened fire in a supermarket in Buffalo, NY, killing 10 and injuring three, is the latest in a long line of violent domestic terrorists who embraced the virulently racist and antisemitic "Great Replacement" conspiracy theory, and who turned to violence apparently after ingesting white supremacist and antisemitic content online. In his manifesto, the killer wrote he was advocating for a "real war" of Gentiles versus Jews.

Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO and National Director, issued the following statement:

"While details of the horrific shooting in Buffalo are still emerging, there are already strong indicators that the individual who allegedly carried out this attack was heavily influenced by white supremacist ideology, including the virulently antisemitic and racist 'Great Replacement' conspiracy theory. Make no mistake: This is the same hateful antisemitic bile that inspired the shooters in Pittsburgh, Poway, El Paso and Charleston.

"This was yet another predicable attack by an avowed white supremacist who imbibed hateful conspiracy theories online and then turned to violent action, this time targeting mostly Black victims. We cannot remain complacent in the face of this continuing and serious national security threat. More must be done – now – to push back against the racist and antisemitic violence propounded by the far right.

"This shooting is a deadly reminder of the dangers of white supremacy, and the need to call out these hateful views at every opportunity. We need our elected leaders at all levels to have the political will to pass meaningful legislation that will hold anyone involved in spreading white supremacist conspiracy theories to account and to stop potentially violent terrorists before they commit a crime.

"We extend our thoughts and prayers to victims and their families of this horrific hate crime, and we stand in solidarity with the African American community at this difficult time."

According to an online screed the shooter allegedly posted before the attack, which has been reviewed by the ADL Center on Extremism, his goal was to "spread awareness to my fellow whites about the real problems the West is facing," and "encourage further attacks that will eventually start the way that will save the Western world."

