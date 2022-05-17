TTI Appoints Ross Gilardi as Senior Vice President of Finance - Investor Relations

HONG KONG, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global leader in cordless Professional Tools, DIY Tools, and Outdoor Power Equipment, Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd. ("TTI" or the "Group") (stock code: 669, ADR symbol: TTNDY) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ross Gilardi to Senior Vice President of Finance - Investor Relations, effective July 5th, 2022. Mr. Gilardi will be based in the US and assume responsibility for TTI Investor Relations globally. He will report to Chief Executive Officer Mr. Joseph Galli.

Mr. Gilardi joins the team after a distinguished 23-year career as a highly respected and highly rated equity research analyst with Bank of America – Merrill Lynch. His outstanding equity research career included 4 years in the United Kingdom and 20 years in the United States where he ranked as one of the top global research analysts in both the US and European Institutional Investor polls across multiple industry categories. He brings a wealth of industry experience with strong global investor relationships to his new role. Mr. Gilardi has a BA in Economics from Boston College and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

Mr. Galli, CEO, said, "Over the past 18 months, Ross has developed a thorough understanding of TTI's vast potential. Ross' experience in capital markets, combined with his strong relationships within the global financial community, will be a great asset as we continue to expand our world class investor base."

About TTI

Founded in 1985 and listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 1990, TTI is a world leader in cordless technology spanning Power Tools, Outdoor Power Equipment, Floorcare and Cleaning Products for the consumer, professional, and industrial users in the home, construction, maintenance, industrial and infrastructure industries. The Company has a foundation built on four strategic drivers – Powerful Brands, Innovative Products, Exceptional People and Operational Excellence - reflecting a long-term expansive vision to advance cordless technology. The global growth strategy of the relentless pursuit of product innovation has brought TTI to the forefront of its industries. TTI's powerful brand portfolio includes MILWAUKEE, AEG and RYOBI power tools, accessories, hand tools and outdoor products, EMPIRE layout and measuring products, and HOOVER, ORECK, VAX and DIRT DEVIL floorcare and cleaning products.

TTI is one of the constituent stocks of the Hang Seng Index, FTSE RAFI™ All-World 3000 Index, FTSE4Good Developed Index and MSCI ACWI Index. For more information, please visit www.ttigroup.com.

All trademarks listed other than AEG and RYOBI are owned by the Group. AEG is a registered trademark of AB Electrolux (publ.), and is used under license. RYOBI is a registered trademark of Ryobi Limited, and is used under license.

