Announcing the recipients of the 2022 Georgia Titan 100

ATLANTA, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce Alonzo Q Ford, Chairman and CEO, Lowe's Guardian Angel as a 2022 Georgia Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Georgia's Top 100 CEO's & C-level executives. They are the area's most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2022 Georgia Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 240,000 individuals and generate over $66 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year's honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at an awards ceremony on May 12th, 2022.

(PRNewswire)

"The Titan 100 are shaping the future of the Georgia business community by building a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their successes and contributions. We know that they will have a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their customers and clients across the nation." says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

Known as "the Dealmaker" in Atlanta assisted living and real estate circles, Alonzo Ford has orchestrated over $1B in deals with over 20 years of experience in real estate evaluation, acquisition, and finance. A West Point graduate, Emory MBA and decorated combat Veteran, he co-founded LGA to serve the underserved elderly, veterans, and disabled in Georgia.

Prior to leading LGA, he was the CFO of the company. He also led a consulting practice, a national sales team, and held many roles in real estate in GE Capital. He serves on Advisory Boards with Atlanta Public Schools and the Cobb County School Board. He participates with the ULI Atlanta Center for Leadership, and Diversity council, served as Vice Chair of Events for Business Executives for National Security Southeast, serves on the board for Georgia's Titan 100 CEOs, and serves the community in Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Passion and Excellence are his hallmark, & his purpose in LGA is to help disabled individuals live their best lives.

"This is a tremendous honor, and was made possible with the amazing work of a phenomenal team, especially Elaina, Cynthia, Dr. Henderson, Amy, Aba, Jasmine and Mel to help our company navigate the last tumultuous year" says Alonzo Ford .

Lowe's Guardian Angel (LGA) Personal Care Services is a Premier Provider in the State of Georgia. We are a local family owned business that is a premier provider of services for the Georgia Department of Community Health, the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Disabilities, and is a certified small local business enterprise.

LGA fills a significant need with a unique combination of premier home care, adult day care and community-based personal care services to Clayton County and Southern Atlanta by delivering on our promise daily to our angels and our clients to provide higher standards with a personal touch.

"On behalf of all the partners and associates at Wipfli we congratulate all the Titan100 winners. It's an honor to recognize this diverse group of leaders in the Atlanta community. We appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made, and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both in Atlanta and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as an industry Titan is richly deserved," says Bill Boucher, Partner at Wipfli.

2022 PWP Studio Corporate Event Photographers (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lowes Guardian Angel