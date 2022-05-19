GoldMining Announces Voting Results

VANCOUVER, BC, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoldMining Inc. (the "Company" or "GoldMining") (TSX: GOLD) (NYSE: GLDG) is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held on May 19, 2022 (the "Meeting"), all nominees listed in its management information circular dated March 23, 2022 were elected as directors of the Company.

A quorum of 34.46% of the votes attached to the outstanding shares of the Company was present in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director on a vote by ballot. The results of such vote were as follows:

Director

Total Votes For Total Votes % of Votes For Amir Adnani

23,260,087 31,057,774 74.89% Garnet Dawson

30,732,644 31,057,774 98.95% David Kong

30,514,796 31,057,774 98.25% Gloria Ballesta

30,663,962 31,057,774 98.73% Hon. Herb Dhaliwal

24,106,119 31,057,774 77.62% Mario Bernardo Garnero

30,712,610 31,057,774 98.89%











In addition, at the Meeting, shareholders approved: (i) the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and the authorization of the board to fix the auditor's remuneration; (ii) the unallocated options issuable under the Stock Option Plan; and (iii) the amendment to the Stock Option Plan of the Company.

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About GoldMining Inc.

The Company is a public mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of gold assets in the Americas. Through its disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company now controls a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, U.S.A., Brazil, Colombia and Peru.

