Inhibrx Announces Details of Presentation at 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibrx, Inc. (Nasdaq: INBX), a biotechnology company with four clinical programs in development and an emerging pre-clinical pipeline, announced today that it will be presenting details on the trial design for the INBRX-109 Phase 2 potentially registration-enabling trial in conventional chondrosarcoma at the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology ("ASCO") Annual Meeting to be held June 3rd through June 7th, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.

Details on the poster presentation are shared below:

Title: A randomized, placebo-controlled phase 2 trial of INBRX-109 in unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma

Track/Session: Sarcoma

Poster number:486a

Presenter: Sant P. Chawla, MD

Date & Time: Sunday, June 5, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. CST

Location: Exhibit Hall A

The poster will be available on-demand on the ASCO website for attendees beginning at 9:00 AM CST on Friday, June 3, 2022. Upon release at ASCO, the scientific poster will be accessible through Inhibrx's website at https://inhibrx.investorroom.com/events-and-presentations.

About Chondrosarcoma

Chondrosarcoma is an orphan bone cancer with approximately 2,800 new patients diagnosed annually in the United States and the European Union. There are currently no systemic therapies approved for the treatment of chondrosarcoma.

About INBRX-109

INBRX-109 is a precision-engineered, tetravalent death receptor 5 (DR5) agonist antibody designed to exploit the tumor-biased cell death induced by DR5 signaling.

In January 2021, the FDA granted Fast Track designation to INBRX-109 for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic conventional chondrosarcoma. Further, in December 2021, FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to INBRX-109 for this indication.

In November 2021, Inhibrx provided updated results from its ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of INBRX-109 in patients with conventional chondrosarcoma. Preliminary disease control was observed in 16 of the 18 evaluable patients (89%) measured by RECISTv1.1, with two of the 18 achieving partial responses (11%). Based on preliminary results of the ongoing Phase 1 trial, the median progression-free survival (PFS) is 7.4 months, and the median overall survival has not been reached. Three patients have exceeded 61 weeks on treatment with INBRX-109, with 77 weeks being the longest duration of stable disease observed to date.

In June 2021, Inhibrx initiated a randomized, blinded, placebo-controlled, potentially registration-enabling Phase 2 trial of INBRX-109 in conventional chondrosarcoma. The trial will be conducted at approximately 51 sites within eight countries, with 30 of those sites in the United States.

About Inhibrx, Inc.

Inhibrx is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a broad pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates in oncology and orphan diseases. Inhibrx utilizes diverse methods of protein engineering to address the specific requirements of complex target and disease biology, including its proprietary sdAb platform. Inhibrx has collaborations with 2seventy bio (formerly bluebird bio), Bristol-Myers Squibb and Chiesi. For more information, please visit www.inhibrx.com.

