FORMER NYC COMMISSIONER OF HEALTH, OXIRIS BARBOT, M.D., KEYNOTE SPEAKER AT RED DOOR COMMUNITY'S CELEBRATING WOMEN, WORKING AND LIVING WITH CANCER BENEFIT LUNCHEON, HELD WEDNESDAY, MAY 18

Gerri Willis, Anchor and Correspondent, Fox Business Network Hosted The Event.

Honorees included Laura Shawver, Ph.D., CEO of Silverback Therapeutics, and Founder of The Clearity Foundation and Lt. General (ret) Nadja West, The 44th Army Surgeon General and Former CG, Army Medical Command.

NEW YORK, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After a two-year hiatus, Red Door Community gathered on Wednesday, May 18, 2022 for their annual benefit luncheon, Celebrating Women, Living & Working with Cancer. Former NYC Commissioner of Health, and Senior Fellow for Public Health & Justice, Oxiris Barbot, M.D., was the Keynote Speaker. Held at the Metropolitan Club NYC, Gerri Willis, the well-respected anchor, and correspondent from Fox Business Network and previous keynote speaker hosted the event.

"The Benefit Luncheon is our way of recognizing and celebrating the accomplishments of women who play an important role in improving the lives of others through research, advocacy, and education," notes Red Door Community CEO, Lily Safani. "For the past 15 years, Red Door Community has honored women who work tirelessly to improve the quality of healthcare for women and other minorities, and who advocate for the disparities in healthcare, work, school or at home. We honor these women in recognition of our members we serve."

This year's Red Door Community honorees for Leadership include two powerhouse women for their exemplary leadership qualities and achievements and who recognize the importance of empowering women and breaking barriers in the workforce, Laura Shawver, Ph.D., CEO of Silverback Therapeutics, and Founder of The Clearity Foundation, and Lt. General (ret) Nadja West, The 44th Army Surgeon General and Former CG, Army Medical Command.

Guests in attendance joined in celebrating Red Door Community's commitment to expanding its free cancer support program, both in person and virtually to meet the growing needs of individuals living with cancer, in more ways, and in more places than ever before. Red Door Community member Katie Smith sincerely noted, "Today is particularly special for me as I finally get to sit around a table with my Red Door support group. For most of us, this is the first time we've been able to meet in person... I say this from the depths of my heart that this group of women mean so much to me, and I would not be able to navigate this road without them. Because to me, cancer is just the beginning, and as Red Door says, you should never have to face it alone. And none of us ever will."

Keynote Speaker, Oxiris Barbot, M.D. is an innovative public health leader committed to addressing racial health inequities in urban centers. Uniquely, she served as health commissioner of Baltimore and New York City, bringing high impact innovations to both settings that consistently elevated health equity. Most recently, she led the NYC Health Department through COVID's first wave with an explicit health equity lens, science-based decision-making and drawing on skills in emergency preparedness and response. Prior to that she also navigated NYC's worst measles outbreak in 30 years and led Baltimore in achieving record reductions in racial disparities in infant deaths.

Red Door Community – Formerly Gilda's Club NYC was initially established in memory of Saturday Night Live cast member Gilda Radner, who passed away in 1989 from ovarian Cancer. Founded in 1995 by Gene Wilder, Psychotherapist Joanna Bull, Mandy Patinkin, Joel Siegel, and others, and renamed in 2021, Red Door Community provides a place where cancer patients and their families can find support, resources, and a community that cares so that no one faces cancer alone. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.

Red Door Community is New York City's preeminent nonprofit cancer support organization helping everyone and anyone impacted by cancer. A welcoming place that provides a full complement of FREE cancer support, emotional and educational programs, and healthy lifestyle workshops online and in-person. Because Red Door Community is committed to providing unwavering support at every stage of the cancer experience, so no one faces cancer alone. Our supportive and educational program is an essential complement to cancer care to bring knowledge, hope, and empowerment to cancer patients and their families. https://reddoorcommunity.org/

