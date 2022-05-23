InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Accessory for Trash Receptacles (CLM-531)

PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a device to eliminate the vacuum so a filled trash bag could slide freely from its receptacle," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Ohio, "so I invented TRASH CAN VENTS. My design would eliminate the need to hold the can with one hand while pulling the bag with the other."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an improved way to remove a filled trash bag from its receptacle. In doing so, it reduces struggle and strain. It also prevents trash bag rips/tears and it saves time and effort. The invention features a durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CLM-531, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp