Kyndryl Positioned as a Leader in 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Managed Mobility Services, Global

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider, announced today that it has been recognized as a Leader in the Gartner® May 2022 "Magic Quadrant for Managed Mobility Services, Global"1 report, which evaluates vendors based on completeness of vision and ability to execute. A complimentary copy of the full report is available here.

Per Gartner, "managed mobility services (MMS) comprise the vendor-provided IT and business process services required to plan, procure, provision, activate, manage, secure and support mobile devices, related mobile management systems and mobile applications." According to the report, "managed mobility services maintain two central sourcing themes – one on logistics, one on full outsourcing – often across a wide geographic region. Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders combine technical, commercial and operational requirements to identify a best-fit provider."

"We believe our position as a Leader is a testament to our advanced technology, deep skills, strategic partnerships and data-driven approach to the complete device management lifecycle," said Ivan Dopplé, General Manager, Kyndryl Digital Workplace Global Practice. "We feel our industry-leading digital experience solutions allow us to effectively manage, measure and continuously optimize hybrid workplace environments for our important customers around the world."

Kyndryl provides advisory, implementation and management services across the entire product lifecycle to deliver an optimized consumer-like experience with advanced security capabilities for employees – customized for any connected device or hybrid workplace environment. Implementing a single management method for various end-user interfaces, operating systems and ownership models, Kyndryl's mobility solutions are designed to simplify the complexities of managing enterprise apps, data and devices across cloud-based, on-premises and hybrid delivery models.

For additional information on Kyndryl's Digital Workplace Services, visit https://www.kyndryl.com/us/en/services/digital-workplace.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world's largest IT infrastructure services provider. The company designs, builds, manages, and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. Kyndryl's nearly 90,000 employees serve over 4,000 customers in more than 60 countries around the world, including 75 percent of the Fortune 100. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.

