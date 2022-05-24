Contrast Security to Present on Modern DevSecOps and Automation at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit

LOS ALTOS, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security (Contrast), the leader in code security that empowers developers to secure-as-they code, announces Director of Solutions Architecture, Rali Kettani's upcoming session – "Modern DevSecOps and Automation" – at the Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit , taking place on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, through Friday, June 10, 2022, in National Harbor, MD.

"Software developers continue to be pressured to increase the speed they develop code to meet digital transformation timelines. Unfortunately, cybercriminals know this and have doubled their attack efforts on these applications that have fast delivery timelines. This is precisely why I'm looking forward to educating Gartner Summit attendees on how to take more immediate action and full advantage of the digital transformation and application economy with the adoption of DevSecOps," said Rali Kettani, Director of Solutions Architecture at Contrast Security.

What: Contrast Security's "Modern DevSecOps and Automation" session will highlight real-world examples of how organizations are leveraging the power of automation within their application security initiatives to release modern software faster and more securely. Rali will share lessons learned and best practices when implementing a robust application security program and how to build trust, remove friction, and empower developers and security practitioners.

When: Thursday, June 9th at 12:45 pm ET

Gartner included Contrast in the "Visionaries" Quadrant in the "Magic Quadrant for Application Security Testing" for 2022 and was recognized as the only platform on the market that embeds intelligent agents directly into the code to enable developers to detect vulnerabilities across the entire software development life cycle (SDLC), including during and post-production. Contrast was also named a 2021 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for the 3rd year in a row for Application Security Testing.

To learn more about Contrast's upcoming events, please visit https://www.contrastsecurity.com/upcoming-events .

About Contrast Security:

Contrast Security secures the code that global business relies on. It is the industry's most modern and comprehensive Code Security Platform, removing security roadblock inefficiencies and empowering enterprise developers to write and release secure application code faster. Embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software with instrumentation, the Contrast platform automatically detects vulnerabilities while developers write code, eliminates false positives, and provides context-specific how-to-fix guidance for easy and fast vulnerability remediation. Doing so enables application and development teams to collaborate more effectively and to innovate faster while accelerating digital transformation initiatives. This is why a growing number of the world's largest private and public sector organizations rely on Contrast to secure their applications in development and extend protection to cloud and on-premise applications in production.

