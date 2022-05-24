EY Announces Jodi Scott of Sierra Sage Herbs as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award Finalist

Celebrating ambitious pioneers tackling our biggest challenges

LYONS, Colo., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Jodi Scott, CEO, Co-Founder, and President of Sales of Sierra Sage Herbs was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Mountain West Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.

Jodi Scott, CEO, Co-Founder and President of Sales, Sierra Sage Herbs LLCErnst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2022 Mountain West Finalist (PRNewswire)

...one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies...

Ms. Scott was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth and impact – among other core contributions and attributes.

"To say I'm honored to be an EY Entrepreneur of the Year finalist is an understatement," said Jodi Scott of Sierra Sage Herbs. "I've always valued the spirit of entrepreneurship and I'm constantly looking for ways for our company to improve, adapt, and innovate. However, I owe a huge debt of gratitude to the incredible team that surrounds me, because it's the collective whole that ultimately brings our ideas to life. Looking over the list of my co-finalists, I'm truly humbled to be included amongst such an esteemed group of visionary individuals."

Regional award winners will be announced on June 17. The regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.

For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.

Sponsors

Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNCBank. In the Mountain West region, sponsors also include Colliers International, Cresa, Diversified Insurance, Faegre Drinker Biddle & Realth LLP, Silicon Slopes, Strong & Hanni Law Firm, Truss and Woodruff-Sawyer & Co.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind.

It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ title. ey.com/us/eoy

About EY Private

As Advisors to the ambitious™, EY Private professionals possess the experience and passion to support private businesses and their owners in unlocking the full potential of their ambitions. EY Private teams offer distinct insights born from the long EY history of working with business owners and entrepreneurs. These teams support the full spectrum of private enterprises including private capital managers and investors and the portfolio businesses they fund, business owners, family businesses, family offices and entrepreneurs. Visit ey.com/us/private

About EY

EY exists to build a better working world, helping create long-term value for clients, people and society and build trust in the capital markets. Enabled by data and technology, diverse EY teams in over 150 countries provide trust through assurance and help clients grow, transform and operate. Working across assurance, consulting, law, strategy, tax and transactions, EY teams ask better questions to find new answers for the complex issues facing our world today. EY refers to the global organization, and may refer to one or more, of the member firms of Ernst & Young Global Limited, each of which is a separate legal entity. Ernst & Young Global Limited, a UK company limited by guarantee, does not provide services to clients. Information about how EY collects and uses personal data and a description of the rights individuals have under data protection legislation are available via ey.com/privacy. EY member firms do not practice law where prohibited by local laws. For more information about our organization, please visit ey.com .

Ernst & Young LLP is a client-serving member firm of Ernst & Young Global Limited operating in the US.

About Sierra Sage Herbs:

Committed to making the best all-natural, plant-based skincare products, Sierra Sage Herbs, now part of Creso Pharma , is on a mission to spread goodness, empower change, and redefine natural body care. Founded in 2008 by sisters Jodi and Jen Scott and their mother, Kathy Scott, the company's natural products brands, which are cruelty free and made in the USA, include Green Goo , Good Goo , and Southern Butter . These brands are sold across more than 100,000 points of distribution around the US, including Whole Foods, Walmart, Amazon, Target.com, CVS, Walgreen's, Rite Aid, Albertsons, and Kroger, among many others. A certified B Corp, Sierra Sage Herbs aligns and partners with charities, aid organizations, and causes both in the United States and around the world. To learn more, visit: www.sierrasageherbs.com .

Group Logos of Sierra Sage Herbs Brands - Green Goo, Southern Butter, Good Goo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sierra Sage Herbs