HARVARD FURTHER EXTENDS ITS NATIONAL EXPANSION

Company announces key leadership roles in human resources, operations, and sales and marketing as market returns to the office

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harvard Maintenance, one of the largest privately held building maintenance companies in the United States, continues to invest in supporting further growth and expansion. The company recently added significant leadership to a team of highly experienced executives with the intent to exceed client expectations as the market seeks to find a new normal.

"We are proud of how our teams stepped-up during a dynamic time for our industry. We took this time to learn and innovate, and we're ready to support our clients' return to the office," said Stanley Doobin CEO of Harvard Maintenance. "We are partnering closely with our clients to help them safely return by providing high standards of hygiene and disinfection. It's an exciting time and we're ready to continue to grow and usher in this new era of working."

Carl Drew, President, is pleased to announce the following appointment:

Raymond Hall , Chief Human Resources Officer, will lead and continue the strategic development of the Human Resource team as the workspace is redefined both at Harvard and the critical support model for our clients. Raymond joins Harvard after extensive experience in critical Human Resource during leadership roles at Boeing, JLL and Cargill. Raymond and his family will be relocating to the company's headquarters in Miami, FL.

Pat Mullin, Chief Operating Officer, is pleased to announce the following appointment:

Jeff Enck , Executive Vice President Operations / Eastern Region, will lead the execution of service delivery, expansion of the market and overall financial growth of the Eastern Region.

John Summers, Chief Growth Officer, is pleased to announce the following additions to his organization:

Matt Crews , Senior Vice President Life Sciences Development will set the strategy, sales, and operations execution of Harvard's Life Sciences vertical and the evolution into other critical environments.

Gustavo de Mello , Senior Vice President of Marketing, will lead brand marketing efforts including internal and external communications, digital and SEO optimization, industry, and stakeholder engagement in support of the leadership team.

Lisa Fry , Senior Vice President Corporate Accounts, will strengthen relationships with corporate real estate businesses that align with Harvard's strategic interests.

Gary Kligman , Senior Vice President Corporate Accounts, will develop sustainable relationships with commercial real estate entities that align with Harvard's growth strategy.

Steve Krines , Senior Vice President of Field Sales, will lead the field sales organization and the building out of sales management disciplines. He will work collaboratively with field operations, human resources, finance, and other functions to align our growth priorities.

Kristy Elmore , Vice President Commercial Operations, will be responsible for commercial operations across multiple functions. Her primary focus will be to deploy and optimize client service engagement programs.

About Harvard Maintenance

Harvard Maintenance and its partner companies, Harvard Services Group, and Harvard Protection Services, maintain in excess of 350 million square feet of building space across 48 states and employ more than 10,000 people. Established in New York in 1961, Harvard is headquartered in Miami, FL.

