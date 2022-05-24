NIELSEN'S GRACENOTE LAUNCHES STREAMING CHANNELS DATA TO HELP CONTENT DISCOVERY PLATFORMS CAPITALIZE ON RISING STREAMING VIEWERSHIP

New Gracenote data offering simplifies free ad-supported TV (FAST) and virtual MVPD (vMVPD) service aggregation, unifies linear content discovery

EMERYVILLE, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracenote, the leading global provider of entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings, today announced the launch of Gracenote Streaming Channels Data enabling content discovery platforms to better connect consumers to programming on free ad-supported TV (FAST) channels as well as linear channels on virtual MVPD (vMVPD) services. By integrating this new solution, content aggregators can now more effectively serve as one-stop shops for viewers who are increasingly turning to new free services for programming to augment premium streaming service content.

Gracenote Streaming Channels Data helps content discovery platforms leverage linear FAST and vMVPD content.

Streaming Channels Data provides content discovery platforms with access to Gracenote's gold standard database of schedules for linear streaming channels. Each airing includes a Gracenote ID, and normalized channel and program metadata enriched with imagery, descriptions and celebrity information. The rich dataset enhances content discoverability and enables more personalized program recommendations across different services, ultimately improving the user experience.

According to The Gauge, Nielsen's snapshot of total monthly TV consumption, streaming reached another record high in terms of total US TV viewing in April 2022 accounting for 30.4% of usage. More broadly, Americans increased average weekly time streaming video by 18% from 143.2 billion minutes in February 2021 to 169.4 billion minutes in February 2022 per Nielsen's State of Play report. These figures underscore the opportunity at hand for content discovery platforms to capture share and time spent.

FAST channels are often themed and remain available for a finite time period. For example, a service could launch a channel dedicated to TV programming resonating with Asian viewers during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage month in May. Based on the temporal nature of the offering, the ability to integrate the FAST channel and make its content discoverable quickly is critical.

"As consumers look for free ad-supported TV content to complement their on-demand services, easy integration and discovery options become more important than ever for aggregator platforms," said Simon Adams, Chief Product Officer at Gracenote. "By solving for these challenges, Gracenote Streaming Channels Data helps platform customers work towards optimizing their user experiences and securing their positions as go-to destinations for viewers."

The launch of Gracenote Streaming Channels Data marks further expansion of the company's innovative Streaming Video suite of datasets built to help entertainment providers around the world drive engagement with compelling streaming content from a range of sources. Available now in the U.S. and Europe, the new solution joins existing Gracenote offerings which improve search and discovery of entertainment and sports programming across all platforms.

Gracenote is the content solutions pillar of Nielsen providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler.

